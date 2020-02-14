Gunshot residues found on Kanyamunyu's clothes

By URN

A ballistic expert has told Court that gunshot residues were found on the clothes belonging to Matthew Kanyamunyu.

Gunshot residues are deposited on the hands and clothes of someone who discharges a firearm.

Kanyamunyu and his girlfriend Cynthia Munwangari are on trial for the murder of child rights activist Kenneth Akena.

On Friday, Ms Robinah Kirinya a Principal Analyst from the Government Analytical Laboratory in Kampala, told court that she examined exhibits like Kanyamunyu's car, and in the glove compartment, where he allegedly hid the killer gun that is still missing.

“The bullet was fired from a 0.22 firearm such as a pistol or a revolver,” Ms Kirinya told trial judge Stephen Mubiru.

Advertisement

Ms Kirinya said that when she examined the clothes, components of gunshot residues were found around the edge and inside the right pocket of Kanyamunyu's pair of trousers and on the right-hand breast part of his long-sleeved sky blue shirt.

Robinah Kirinya a principal government analyst shows court Kanyamunyu's suit which she examined. URN PHOTO

The 58-year-old also displayed in court several items she found in Kanyamunyu's car, as exhibits.

The items included United Bank of Africa Cheque Book, Rwandan Currency, receipts from Toyota Company, Medicine, and a copy of an Identification Card in the names of Busobozi Taremwa.

Others were Capital Shoppers reward card, invitation cards, pair of shoes and hairbrushes, business cards, empty sheets, neckties among other several items, some of which belonged to his elder brother Joseph Kanyamunyu.

After displaying the items in court, Kanyamunyu's lawyer Caleb Alaka told court that it was their first time to see the items because they have never been disclosed to them.