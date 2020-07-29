By MUDANGHA KOLYANGHA

Lyama Health Centre III in the eastern district of Budaka has been temporarily closed and its staff quarantined after one of the health workers tested positive for Covid-19, sending the district leaders and communities into panic.

The District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Elisa Mulwani, confirmed the closure of the facility and said seven staff have been taken into isolation for 14 days to ascertain whether they are free of the virus.

The case is an enrolled male nurse who tested positive for the virus. It is believed that he was one of the contacts to Ms Eunis Chimatala, a health worker who succumbed to the disease at Joy Hospice health facility last week.

Ms Chimatala was the first fatality case to be registered in Uganda, four months down the road since confirmation of the first positive case on March 23, 2020.

The deceased had initially been admitted to Wasungui Health Centre II on July 15, 2020 and treated for severe pneumonia. However, on July 20, she was transferred to Joy Hospice health facility, where her condition deteriorated with difficulty in breathing, cough, chills and headache. She died on July 21.

Both the deceased (Chimatala) and the victim were workmates at Joy Hospice Centre in Mbale. Upon admission at the facility, the victim is the one who attended to her.

Following Chimatala’s death, the Ministry of Health and Mbale district task force cordoned off Joy Hospice and quarantined sixteen health workers and thirty more people who are believed to have been in contact with the deceased.

“Their samples were taken to the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) but results confirmed that one person tested positive for the virus. He has been quarantined at Mbale hospital where he is undergoing treatment but because he was also working part time at Lyama Health Centre III, we had to close the facility and put the staff under quarantine for 14 days,” Dr Mulwani said.

Meanwhile the local communities that have been accessing the facility will have to seek health care services from elsewhere as the surveillance teams are tracing for more contacts of the new confirmed case.

The district surveillance officer, Mr Nassur Masaba has warned the communities to maintain vigilance and adhere to the health ministry guidelines such as washing of hands, wearing masks and maintaining social distance at all times.