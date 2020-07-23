Health centre treats patients under tree

By Simon Peter Emwamu

Patients seeking treatment at Ongongoja Health Centre II in Katakwi District have been receiving treatment under a tamarind tree for the last 15 months following a storm which blew off the roof of the building that housed the outpatient department (OPD).

Ongongoja Health Centre II serves four parishes, including the village of Akameta in Napak District.

Ms Grace Kongai, a mother of six, told Daily Monitor on Tuesday at the health centre where she had gone to seek treatment that for the last 15 months, they have been receiving medication under a tree following a storm that blew off the roof of the OPD on April 18, 2019.

“To avoid congestion at the maternity unit, which now serves as maternity, store and drug unit, the nurses attend to us under this tree, especially when numbers are overwhelming,” Ms Kongai added.

She also said when the maternity is overcrowded with expected mothers, dispensing of drugs is brought to a standstill.

One of the nurses, Ms Agnes Akello said, they are providing services to the best of their abilities amid challenges.

Mr Daniel Opio, the sub-county chief for Ongongoja, said they have not been able to fix the roof of the OPD due to money constraints.

He added that all pit-latrines at the facility are filled up and a new pit-latrine needs to be budgeted for.

Mr Opio said they have written to the district over the state of the facility and plight of the patients who seek treatment at the facility.

“The district has promised that this financial year, they will give funds towards the rehabilitation of the facility,” he said.

Mr William Omeke, the LC3 chairperson of Ongongoja Sub-county, said they have written to the ministry of Teso Affairs for assistance.

He added that previously, their biggest burden was the bad state of the road, but when they protested to the government several times, the issue was addressed.

“What we need now is a bigger OPD building, and let this health unit be upgraded to health centre III,” Mr Omeke said.

The Katakwi District LC5 chairman, Mr Walter Elakas Okiring, said the health centre has been allocated money this financial year.