Health facility plan displaces 3,000 traders at Busia border

“I am a single mother who has been able to support my family of eight children due to the little money I have always earned from this market,” she said.

Mr Yusuf Were, who has been operating two stalls in the market, said the need for a hospital was more urgent than a market.

“Our population has grown, and as a town, the capacity of Busia Health Centre IV is too small to handle these high numbers,” he said.

Mr George Oguttu, a resident of Busia Town, however, thinks whereas the hospital was a good idea, the leaders have failed to consult various stakeholders.

“We are all in need of a hospital, but not on Sofia land because that market has been employing more than 3,000 vendors,” he said

He added that it will become difficult for vendors in the market to get alternative space for operation.

However, Mr Hassan Opio Bwire, the Mayor of Busia and one of the leaders who committed the market land, allayed such fears saying the traders complaining are to be allocated stalls in Busia main market whose completion currently stands at 99 per cent.

Mr Opio said he is excited that the traders voluntarily left the area to pave way for construction of modern health facilities.

“Since the traders have voluntarily demolished their stalls, it is now upon the Ministry of Health to expedite the process of construction,” he explained.

Mr Adrisi Jaggwe, the chairman of the traders, said the closure of the market due to Covid-19, had caused huge losses to them.

“We saw police tear gassing traders as they closed the market and in the process, a lot of merchandise was lost and we are yet to recover from that shock,” he said.