Health officials advise on how to use masks

By IRENE ABALO OTTO

KAMPALA- With the high demand for face masks and prices going up for N95 and 3 ply masks, many Ugandans have resorted to sewing cloth materials to make masks.

Health experts warn that improper use of face masks could be a recipe for disaster if any infected person touches and leaves it for others to buy.

“The cloth mask does not protect if it has only one layer. What it does is to prevent you from touching your mouth or nose. There is a WhatsApp video showing someone trying a mask on before throwing it back to choose another. If one person with the virus tries on a mask, the others may get the infection.” Dr Rosemary Byanyima, the Deputy Executive Director, Mulago National Referral Hospital, says.

Dr Julius Lutwama, a senior virologist at Uganda Virus Research Institute, says the cloth masks can only work if one has folded about three to four layers.

“You can even fold the handkerchief. Fold it into four layers, have a rubber band or something elastic to tie it around your mouth and nose. The mask should be able to protect you from any moist contact and cannot easily get wet.” Dr Lutwama says.

He adds that those who often wear masks like the market vendors should change every three hours by washing, hanging them to dry and ironing to kill any germs or the virus before wearing them again.

Anyone who stays in a public place is expected to have about three masks to use for a day.

He adds that there are many people wasting masks. When one is driving alone in the car, they do not wear the mask.

Dr Lutwama says people can enjoy the fresh air and only wear masks when they are getting into contact with others.

Wearing masks can only protect one who uses it properly. When wearing a face mask, it should hug the chin and cover the nose.

Dr Byanyima also advises that there is no need for one to remove the mask when they talk since it does not prevent the sound or words from being heard.

“If you pull it down, your chin will be contaminated. When you wear the mask again, you are enclosing the part which you have contaminated,” she adds.

“If you want to remove the mask, then you should remove it properly. Hold the nose part, pull it off your nose without touching your mouth. Throw it away. Do not hold it on your chin. You should regard the outside part of the mask as a dirty part. So when you touch a dirty part of the mask, wash your hands or sanitise with an alcohol based hand rub.” Dr Byanyima says.