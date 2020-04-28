Health ministry probes death of two suspected COVID-19 patients

By Monitor Reporter

Health ministry officials are investigating the death of two COVID-19 suspected patients at Lacor Hospotal in Gulu District.

“The @MinofHealthUG has noted a statement issued by Lacor Hospital on the death of 2 COVID-19 suspected patients. Samples have been taken to @UVRIug for testing and we shall communicate results shortly. We appeal to the population to remain calm and practice preventive measures,” a Tuesday tweet on the ministry’s twitter handle reads.

The management of Lacor Hospital on April 27, issued a statement where it reported that last week, they received three patients who presented with signs similar to those of COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, 2 of the patients died yesterday [Sunday]. These 2 patients were referrals from other neighbouring health facilities and came with other underlying diseases,” the statement reads in part. “They also reached the hospital in very critical condition. The reason we isolated them is because besides the other underlying conditions, they met the MOH criteria for COVID-19 suspicion”.

Meanwhile, Uganda on Tuesday registered a total of 52 people who have recovered from COVID-19 after intensive and specialised care.

The five patients, according to the health ministry tested negative twice for COVID-19 and discharged from hospital.

Three patients were discharged from Entebbe Hospital while two were discharged from Mulago Hospital.