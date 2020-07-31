Health worker remanded over raping pregnant patient

By Betty Ndagire

Police are still investigating a health worker for allegedly raping a pregnant patient at a clinic in Kamwokya, a city suburb. Wilson Tumwesigye, 32-year-old radiographer at Christian Caring Community Clinic is currently on remand in Kitalya Prison. During a Buganda Road Court audio visual session presided over by magistrate, Valerian Tuhimbise, the prosecution told court that police are still investigating the case.

Court case

This prompted the magistrate to adjourn the matter to August 18 for committal of the accused to High Court once investigations are complete.

Court on July 21 read charges of rape to the accused, however, he could not take plea since the charges against him are capital in nature.

Prosecution contends that on March 29, the victim visited the clinic to seek medical treatment when the accused performed a sexual act with the patient without her consent.