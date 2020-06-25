Health workers decry rising mental health-related cases

By WILSON KUTAMBA

Medical workers at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital have expressed concern over the rising number of mental health-related cases in the district.

On average, the facility receives 80 to 120 mental health related cases daily, compared to the 40 cases per day that they were recording before April.

According to Dr Canaan Kateregga, the principal psychiatric clinical officer in charge of mental clinic at the hospital, some of the people they are receiving have developed psychological problems for the first time as a result of the lockdown.

“There is a sharp increase due to the growing stress over job insecurity, isolation and relationship breakdown,” he said during an interview on Tuesday.

He said most of the cases they are receiving are male youth between 20 and 30 years of age.

“These people are having psychotic episodes, mania and depression and it is quite evident that their mental well-being is threatened,” Dr Kateregga said.

He explained that a recent survey conducted during the first two months of the lockdown in Masaka Sub-region revealed that 25 per cent of youth below the age of 30 are experiencing feelings of loneliness which is a key risk factor for developing or worsening mental health problems.

“Not seeing friends or visiting family or co-workers has slowly begun to take its toll on many people. Our concern is that the longer the pandemic goes on, the more feelings become long-term. The impact of long-term loneliness on mental health can be very hard to manage,” he said.

Dr Kateregga advised people to do more exercises, read motivational books, make regular telephone calls to their loved ones, read religious books and practice some farming to manage the stress levels.

The mental health unit at Masaka Regional Hospital has been turned into a Covid-19 treatment centre. More than 200 resident mental patients were relocated to Kyabakuza Health Centre II.

Dr Nathan Onyachi, the director Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, attributed the increased mental health-related disorders to fear of stigmatisation from the community especially for those who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“It is common for one to fear another who has tested positive for any deadly ailment, and this comes along with stigma which we need to fight in our community,” he said.

He said the measures adopted by the national Covid-19 taskforce and the Ministry of Health have been effective in keeping the numbers of individuals infected by the coronavirus in the country low.

“Our participatory and intensive health education on Covid-19 has somehow reduced the levels of anxiety and stigma in communities even though there are still some isolated cases,” he said.

Globally, the World Health Organisation estimates that 10 per cent of every population has suffered mental illness. This implies that 10 per cent of Uganda’s 4.2 million people, have suffered mental illness.

WARNING

Rising mental health issues.

The Red Cross in March called for increased psychological support to health workers and others fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, warning of rising suicides as a result of pressure and isolation.

The strict rules against gatherings and on maintaining physical distance from other people are expected to slow down the spread of the virus, which has claimed the lives of thousands around the world.