He now wants court to order the respondents to; jointly and severally him with special, general, aggravated and punitive damages and cater for court costs.

Mr Zaake was arrested on allegations that he was distributing food to his electorate against a presidential directive banning gathering to minimise the spread of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

By BETTY NDAGIRE

The High Court in Kampala has set August 26 as the date to start hearing the matter in which Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake, sued top security officers over torture.

On May 6, Mr Zaake through his lawyers of Kiiza & Mugisha Advocates, petitioned court seeking for unspecified compensation from individual police and military officers and government.

"This honourable court will be moved on August 26, at 9am in the fore/afternoon or soon thereafter as counsel for the applicant can be heard on the application," a notice of motion reads in part.

In his suit MP Zaake individually sued; Abel Kandiiho, the CMI boss, Alex Mwiine, the Mityana DPC, Elly Womanya, SIU commandant, Twesigye Hamdani, Musa Walugembe, the officer in charge of SIU and Haruna Mulungi Nsamba.

The legislator contends that on April 19, 2020 as he was taking a shower at his upcountry home in Mityana District, a combined security detail of police and military, jumped over his wall fence and brutally arrested him.

He says that the security detail was led by Mityana DPC Mwiine and Wamala Regional Police Commander, Mr Bob Kagarura.

Advertisement

Mr Zaake says that despite demanding for a search warrant, the determined officers ransacked his house leading to the destruction and loss of his property before bundling him on a waiting pickup truck.

"The applicant (MP Zaake), was later held in incommunicado, tortured and detained without trial for 10 days at several places including Mityana Police Station, CMI headquarters in Mbuya and SIU headquarters in Kireka, until April 29," court documents read.

"This caused the applicant (MP Zaake) physical and psychological pain and suffering, humiliation, loss of self-worth and threatened his life and dignity."

Mr Zaake was arrested on allegations that he was distributing food to his electorate against a presidential directive banning gathering to minimise the spread of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

He now wants court to order the respondents to; jointly and severally him with special, general, aggravated and punitive damages and cater for court costs.