By Denis Edema

Police have deployed heavily in Jinja town and court where jailed Resident District Commissioner, Eric Sakwa is expected to appear for his bail application.

Sakwa and two of his alleged accomplices were on Friday remanded to prison for manslaughter, robbery and malicious damage to property.

On Saturday, hundreds of protestors stormed Jinja Court demanding for his release.

Armed with placards inscribed with words praising the RDC, the protestors broke through the closed court premises seeking access to the empty court rooms chanting his name.



They accused local politicians and land grabbers of being behind the RDC’s arrest and prosecution.

Police later fired teargas to disperse the protestors before the situation was contained.

On Monday morning, police and other security agencies deployed on all roads leading to and fro court in Jinja town.

Journalists were also told to wait outside the court premises for clearance before they can the court room.

The outspoken RDC was on Friday arrested and arraigned in court before he was remanded to Kirinya government prison in Jinja for alleged manslaughter, robbery and malicious damage to property.

Prosecution alleges that Mr Sakwa, 38, between March 22 and April 17 this year at Lwanda Village in Jinja District, unlawfully caused the death of Charles Isanga, a businessman in the area.



He is jointly charged with two others. They include; Bazimbyewa Bumali alias Chris Umar Dindodi, 19, a mechanic and Mohammed Simba alias Meddie, 31, and a businessman in Jinja.

