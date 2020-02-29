Hope fades for new contracts of 7 AIGPs

By ANDREW BAGALA

Hope has faded that President Museveni will renew contracts of seven Assistants Inspector General of Police, who handed over office recently, after the appointment of their deputies as acting directors.

Seven Assistants Inspector General of Police (AIGPs) had sought renewal of their contracts, but Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth Ochola told them to hand over office until President Museveni approves or rejects their applications.

The Police human resource management on Tuesday appointed five acting directors to replace the AIGPs that handed over office.

According to a message sent by the Director of Human Resource Management, Col Jesse Kamunanwire, Senior Commissioner of Police (SCP) Richard Edyegu is now the acting director of Logistics and Engineering, replacing AIGP Godfrey Bangirana. AIGP Bangirana was pushed out of office pending the renewal of his contract.

Changes

SCP Henry Tukahirwa is the new acting director of Welfare and Production, replacing AIGP Lemmy Twinomujuni, who has since handed over office.

SCP Christine Nanding has been appointed acting director Human Rights and Legal Services replacing AIGP Erasmus Twaruhuka whose contract expired.

Commissioner of Police Bazil Mugisha and Assistant Commissioner of Police Hassan Kihanda have been appointed acting directors of Traffic and Road Safety, and Fire and Rescue Services, respectively.

AIGP Stephen Kasiima and AIGP Joseph Mugisa were directors of traffic and fire respectively before they handed over office upon the expiry of their contracts.

According to public service standards, the director of police is supposed to be at the rank of AIGP. All the new acting directors haven’t attained that rank.

Since last year more than 11 officers at the rank of AIGP have left police after the expiry of their contracts.

Contracts of another six AIGPs are expiring mid this year. In December last year, the affected officers applied for renewal of their contract, but President hasn’t responded yet.