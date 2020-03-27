Hospitals suspend health services

By NOBERT ATUKUNDA & GEORGE MURON

Kampala- Hospitals have suspended some health services following the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr David Nuwamanya, the hospital principal administrator at Mulago Referral Hospital, said minor ailments and some surgeries have been suspended so as to decongest the hospital.

Currently, the hospital can only attend to life threatening cases and emergencies to avoid many patients in the hospital.

“We are not turning them away but we have informed those with elective cases, who can wait, to extend their appointments,” Mr Nuwamanya said yesterday.

He added: “There are many Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) case that are due for surgery. Other surgeries like cataract can wait for some time, it is not life threatening but it is just uncomfortable,”

According to Mulago hospital, all those with a travel history and are experiencing signs and symptoms of coronavirus can go to the facility, ward 2A for screening.

“We have big numbers that are turning up for coronavirus screening…….…,” Mr Nuwamanya added.

At Kawempe hospital, anyone planning to access the hospital must be putting on a mask.

Advertisement

The waiting lobby for pregnant mothers was almost empty with only five mothers by the time we made a visit yesterday. One of the mothers said she was informed that most of the services such as antenatal visits and immunisation were suspended on Monday.

Dr Nehemiah Katusiime, the executive director of Kawempe hospital, declined to speak on the matter because he had a meeting to attend to.

Earlier this week, medical doctors recommended that non-emergency services in hospitals would be suspended to reduce congestion and save on the supplies as they prepare to manage the spread of coronavirus disease. Dr Joyce Kaducu, the State minister for Primary Healthcare, said: “We rearranged the entire health facilities, the antenatal can be in other facilities.”