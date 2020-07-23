Hotels, bodas uncertain of cashing in on ‘scientific’ polls

By PHILIP WAFULA

The Electoral Commission (EC) announcement that campaigns will be held ‘scientifically’ due to Covid-19 could have far-reaching effects on many businesses.

While businesses have struggled or folded due to the Covid-19 pandemic, some will crumble further under the weight of ‘scientific’ campaigns.

Last month, the EC unveiled a new roadmap for the 2021 General Election and announced the proposal for virtual campaigns, banning mass rallies and restricted canvassing of votes to media platforms.

Boda bodas

Already hit by Covid-19 protocols, which have restricted their operations since March, these commercialised motorcycle riders are known for swarming campaign rallies largely due to the fuel rations they receive.

They are targeted by aspirants to ferry voters and form advance teams or convoys during nominations or rallies where they make noisy, triumphant entries for their candidates.

Mr Musa Kalinaki, a boda boda rider on Main Street in Jinja City, says ‘scientific’ elections are a loss that has been months in the making.

“Previously, a candidate came and said he or she wants about 30 of my colleagues to escort him or her for nominations or to a rally and we were each assured of fuel worth between Shs5,000 and Shs10,000 in cash.

“After escorting this candidate, we could then be accosted by the rival with a higher offer of Shs20,000 for both fuel and cash. ‘Scientific’ campaigns mean we are going to miss out on such money yet we have already been hit by the Covid-19 lockdown,” he says.

Asked if such money does not tantamount to bribery, which is against the elections’ code of conduct, Mr Kalinaki says their job is simply to boost number of candidates supporters due to their ability to be at the next election venue within the shortest time possible.

He adds that due to this, some boda bodas clandestinely carry out reconnaissance for candidates by gathering ‘ground intelligence’ and ‘research’ from their passengers.

“We peep into our passengers’ political support and feed it to the concerned candidates at a cost. All this now won’t be possible,” Mr Kalinaki says.

Another boda boda rider, who only identifies himself as Matia, a resident of Mbiko in Njeru Municipality, Buikwe District, says during previous campaigns, candidates were dishing out between Shs5,000 and Shs10,000 to have them form an entourage.

“But that money didn’t matter because personally, if I love the candidate, I wouldn’t mind if he or she gave me any money,” he says.

Mr Alex Mulungana, the chairperson of boda bodas in Kamuli, says campaigns have always been a time for them to make money, adding that they give an impression of supporting all candidates in the race by bearing their posters.

“We were paid to escort candidates to campaign venues or nomination centres, had our motorcycles fuelled for the shortest distance possible and after accomplishing the job, we went for another using the same fuel and only charged cash; it was a business without support or loyalty,” he says.

“Candidates hired me and my colleagues to escort them at different rallies. I used to escort a minimum of three candidates per day, with each paying me Shs15,000. However, we are now stranded after government banned rallies which were our alternative source of income,” he said.

Bars

President Museveni’s Shs2m pledge to every malwa (local brew) group prior to last general campaigns, might have been informed by what such informal social gatherings possess in terms of churning out explosive debates and popularising candidates.

They remain closed due to protocols put in place by President Museveni and the Ministry of Health to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Unlike upscale bars and urban hangout spots, these are easily visited by candidates because voters are usually seated in a manner, orderly enough to draw all candidates’ attention.

Ms Foda Nangobi, a resident of Namboole, Buwenge Mpya in Northern Division, Kamuli Municipality, says she had bought 50 bags of millet to brew malwa or ajon in preparation for the campaigns, but fears she will make losses. Incidentally, Namboole has malwa groups such as NRM, FDC, People Power and Mafia, with rival candidates flocking there to woo supporters and outdo each other.

Considering that election results start filtering throughafter the last ballot has been cast, it is highly unlikely that Ms Nangobi will cash in on the post-election celebrations that usually highlight election nights.

Like bars, cultural dancers will also feel the brunt of scientific campaigns since their operations are crowd-pullers and involve processions across different venues.

Mr Haruna Walusimbi, one of the founders of Nile Beat, a cultural group that has been entertaining tourists at Source of the Nile for the past 26 years, says they stand to lose unspecified millions of shillings.

“Imagine during ordinary months, we have been making between Shs5m and Shs6m per month considering that we worked on only Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 6pm.

“Already some parliamentary aspirants had booked us for entertainment, but because campaigns will be ‘scientific’ and our business is a crowd puller, we have lost out,” he says.

Similarly, kadodi dancers are destined to count losses when ‘scientific’ campaigns get underway.

It remains unclear how much is charged for hiring the dancers, but a source said it varies from “between Shs200,000 to millions.”

Hotels, guest houses

During campaigns, candidates, especially presidential aspirants, usually have large entourages, including managers, strategists and accredited journalists, among others.

However, considering that campaigns officially end at 6pm, the teams are usually tired and have to book into hotels or guest houses within host districts before hitting the campaign trail the next day.

Mr Daudi Migereko, the chairperson of Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) and owner of Source of the Nile Hotel in Jinja City, says the hospitality and tourism sectors have been hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and now shudders at what ‘scientific’ campaigns will offer.

“They (scientific campaigns) will limit the interaction of big numbers for the safety of our people. However, Covid-19 and the standard operating procedures issued by UTB and the Ministry of Tourism have helped to prepare us for the challenges of election times from the point of health, hygiene and safety of individuals,” he says.

“A number of hotels have recruited requisite manpower, acquired equipment and gadgets to facilitate digital and ‘scientific’ campaigns,” he says.

Mr Migereko says candidates only need to contact the hotels in good time and services will be provided.

“All these arrangements involve huge expenditure which is a problem because of the scarcity of money; so we are only hoping that candidates who seek these services will be able to pay for them. We are also trying to work with local radio and televison stations, and phone companies if we develop a good product.”

“Discipline is something bothering us; the majority of voters are young people who are easily taken up by exciting things. Leaders should sensitise them about acceptable conduct and reign in on them so that destruction of property can be minimised,” he adds.

PA systems business

While it can be argued that loudspeakers can be mounted on a vehicle to popularise a particular candidate, such an arrangement is, to a large extent, tenable if that candidate is part of the procession; but because they are not allowed to hold processions, such efforts will be void. Mr Zein Abdallah, a businessman and councillor for Magwa Parish in Jinja South City, says previous elections have fetched him between Shs350,000 and Shs3m per day for a procession for a councillor seat and presidential seat, respectively.

“I appeal to President Museveni to open up our businesses so that we make up for what we have lost since the lockdown started,” Mr Abdallah says. Mr Gonza Mulira, the chairperson of disco jockeys in Kamuli and Buyende districts, says previously, his music system was hired for months and payment made in advance.

“By now, every candidate was looking for a public address system complete with disco to attract crowds and we dictated the price threefold,” he reminisces, adding that using proceeds from the last campaign, he bought a new public a system and pick-up truck in preparation for the 2020/2021 campaigns which have now been deemed ‘scientific’.

Mr Dan Kamu, who owns a public address system in Namutumba Town Council, says during previous campaigns, he made Shs200,000 daily from a ‘drive’ (procession) and loathes the idea of ‘scientific’ campaigns.

Mr Kamu is, however, adamant about backing down from processions, instead vowing to hold small processions when campaigns officially commence.

“I will not accept to miss out on candidates’ money because of scientific campaigns,” he says.