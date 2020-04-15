How coronavirus lockdown has affected service delivery

The ministry also clarified that those who were not going to offices would be working from home.

By TONNY ABET

The deadly coronavirus pandemic and the move by government to curb its spread through a lockdown has challenged the public service infrastructure as never before.

This has seen service delivery in critical sectors such as health severely hampered, amid increases in reported cases of avoidable deaths.

Bududa is one of the most vulnerable districts to disasters. Many civil servants in the district stay in Mbale Town, 35kms away from their workplaces.

Some civil servants in the district say Bududa is too remote, prone to landslide disasters and accommodation, especially at health facilities, is inadequate.

Ms Tappy Namulondo, the Bududa Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), says the lockdown and the general threat from the Covid-19 pandemic has terribly affected service delivery.

“We are already facing a number of effects. Some of our workers stay in Mbale and they commute to work at the district,” Ms Namulondo told Daily Monitor in a telephone interview on Tuesday last week.

The CAO said although the district is making attempts to provide transport to the workers, they are financially constrained.

“We have availed vehicles to transport the workers every day but we have a challenge with fuel. This is an emergency that was not budgeted for,” she said.

Ms Namulondo said the district has also encouraged health workers who have accommodation at their workplaces to stay there.

However, Mr Sam Kusolo, a civil society activist working in the district, said many health workers are not reporting to work, thus hampering service delivery.

“Even officers in charge of most health centre IIIs are not there,” he said.

Ms Lillian Akullu, one of the health workers in the district, who lives in Mbale Town, says since the President suspended public transport, she has failed to report to work on some days.

“I use district vehicles that always pick us from here [Mbale Town] but some days, the vehicles are too few to take all of us,” she said.

However, Local Government minister Raphael Magyezi warned local government officials against allowing workers to stay away from their duty stations.

“Workers should stay near the workplaces. For hospital workers, they should stay at the hospital quarters,” the minister said in a telephone interview on Tuesday last week.

“District health officers and district chairpersons must come up with measures to ensure essential staff remain at the workplaces,” he added.

He said health workers in Bududa should not be allowed to stay in Mbale Town and travel to Bududa because they can pick the virus on the way.

Closed. Many shops on Awich Road in Gulu Town remained closed yesterday following the lockdown. PHOTO BY STEPHEN OKELLO

“Let them [authorities] put some tents or identify a nearby place for them to stay near their workplaces,” he said.

The minister said government was going to sort the issue of fuel for the districts.

“The supplementary budget for fuel will be presented in Parliament today [Tuesday last week]. The budget is around 150m per district,” he said.

Mr Magyezi said government was also working to provide all health workers with protective gear to boost their confidence and safety during the pandemic.

“We have already provided for workers in regional referral hospitals,” he said.

The minister charged the Resident District Commissioners at the borders to ensure community engagement in monitoring illegal entry through porous borders.

On Monday, Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, noted that the pandemic has unveiled critical loopholes in the country’s service delivery.

“The outbreak of the Covid-19 has challenged the public service infrastructure as never before,” he said in a media statement.

“This pandemic will end but without strong health and other public services, we shall remain vulnerable to the next pandemic,” he added.

The legislator said all interventions to the service delivery should go beyond the current crisis.

Public servants

Service delivery. Earlier on March 25, the Ministry of Public Service wrote to officials in Ministries, Agencies and Departments directing them to ensure continuity of service delivery.

“Each Ministry, Department, Agency and Local Government should identify skeleton staff to remain on duty to ensure that essential services continue to be provided,” the letter reads in parts.

Asked how this was going to work for civil servants who stay far from thei workplaces and lack transport means, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary Ms Catherine Bitarakwate Musingwiire, said a system to ensure that was already in place.

“There are institutional vehicles,” the permanent secretary said. She said health workers and security personnel were free to move.

The ministry also clarified that those who were not going to offices would be working from home.

The ministry directed that the contact information for civil servants be shared with the wider public.

“Provide general public with vital institutional contacts of the MDAs/LGs such as phone numbers, e-mails…,” the letter said.