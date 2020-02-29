How government lost battle against Independents

By MISAIRI THEMBO KAHUNGU

When government tabled the long- awaited electoral reforms on July 25 last year, the issue of making a law that would make it difficult for people to run for elections as Independents generated debate across the political divide.

Much as government was faulted for not tabling detailed proposed reforms as had been recommended by the Supreme Court while deciding the 2016 petition- the Amama Mbabazi Vs Yoweri Museveni, Electoral Commission and Attorney General, to some people, the tabled Bills carried proposals that favoured the government of the day.

On Thursday, Parliament passed the Presidential Elections Amendment Bill, 2019, and gave the nod to persons who may wish to contest for presidency as independents in the 2021 general election.

This Bill has already affected the shape the Parliamentary Elections Amendment Bill, 2019, will take when the House considers it on Tuesday because it carries the same proposal on Independents.

In the Bill, government had proposed that the law be made that for anyone to be nominated as an Independent presidential candidate, he or she must have ceased to be a member of a political party upon discharge at least 12 months to nomination day.

Considering themselves as potential Independents, Members of Parliament who insisted that there are no best standards for democracy in Uganda’s political parties, overwhelmed Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Ephraim Kamuntu and Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuuzi who had staged a fight.

“We propose an amendment to Clause 3 that; one can stand as an Independent if he or she is not a member of a political party; having had membership terminated; (or) having not participated in primaries of a political party prior to general elections,” Mr Kafuuzi said.

The Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee had observed that the government proposal was “unconstitutional’’ because it infringes on the peoples’ right of association as provided for in Article 29 of the Constitution.

But Prof Kamuntu, insisted that allowing people to contest as Independents does not go well with Uganda’s multiparty political system of governance.

“This clause we are debating has wider implications on the political system this country is going to have. So, whatever clause we are going to pass in this Bill should strengthen the multipartism in this country,” the minister pleaded.

With MPs resisting the government proposal, Speaker Rebecca Kadaga challenged Prof Kamuntu who was in the 1980s a strong supporter of Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC), to explain to Parliament how he left the party to join National Resistance Movement (NRM)in whose government he is serving.

Having failed to explain to the House when and how he was discharged from UPC to join the NRM, the Speaker ruled that the status quo remains as is in Article 78 of the Constitution.

“The political parties should strengthen themselves. I think the proposal infringes on rights of people that are in the Constitution. I think the status quo remains” Ms Kadaga ruled before putting the matter to vote which all members approved.

This means, whether the President assents to the Bill or not, Ugandans who meet the qualifications to run for presidency, have got an open window to do so since the status quo remains as per the Constitution.

Mr William Nzoghu (Busongora North) told Saturday Monitor shortly after adjournment that “we have beaten Museveni to his own game. He might have had aforethought of blocking certain individuals who might have been closed out of NRM race since he is a sole candidate”.

Rejected

The House also deleted clauses that intended to make it mandatory for candidates to produce certified copies of academic papers at nomination. And make it an offence for candidates to solicit campaign funds from foreign countries, bodies, organisations and individuals that have expressed interest in overthrowing a lawful elected government.

OTHER CHANGES

Transmission of results. District returning officers to transmit results to national tallying centre electronically with a copy in to political parties, candidates and their official agents

A minimum of 10 registered voters to be present at the polling station when polling officials open the ballot boxes.

Public officers who participate in campaigns to face a fine of Shs10m or a five-year jail term or both upon conviction

The army will not vote inside their barracks.

Imbalances. Managers of state media found guilty of not giving equal treatment to candidates in allocating campaign programmes face Shs10m fine or two-year jail term or both.