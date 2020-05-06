How lockdown has affected relationships

By Joan Salmon

It has been over a month since March 22 when President Museveni advised people to stay home owing to the Covid19 pandemic. Children came home as early as March 20 and the adults started filling in as the pandemic intensified leaving only those in critical service centres working. Being confined for what seems like eternity has its consequences and everyone deals with it differently. Some people share the effects of the period on their families and relationships (their names have been changed in order to protect their privacy).

Serena Kateregga

“Previously, my husband always told me about how tired he was whenever I told him that we needed to do this or the other. But with this lockdown, there is no excuse. It is honeymoon indeed as all the stalled projects such as fixing our bed, getting some flowers for our compound are getting done. I had learned about a hidden relationship he was involved in which infuriated me but for some unknown reason, I chose to keep my cool though it took a lot of strength. Due to the secret affair, we barely had time as a couple to the point of a rushed 10th wedding anniversary celebration. But with the lockdown, I have shared some quality time with him seeing that he is holed here and cannot pretend to be busy or tired. I don’t know what will happen in the future but at least I am glad to have this time with my husband without the disturbance of another woman.”

Ezekiel Murungi

“It had taken me a lot of digging to get the children to school that seeing them back so soon meant a stretched pocket for my wife and I. Two of our children are in candidate classes and we are weary of what the future holds for them. That is not forgetting the fact that these children need three meals every day. Even the much needed rest we had each always longed for is impossible as we are looking for ways to earn an extra coin whilst at home. With that, tempers flare easily and the mood is usually sombre.”

Martha Sserunkuma

“Sometimes being with someone all hours of the day for days on end can bring up some things you had no idea about. I wonder if I really know the man I call my husband. We have always known him to be principled, respectful and neat, among others. However, during this period, something new about him seems to emerge every week. In the first week, I noticed that he was not too keen to take a bath. I let it slide seeing that he at least took one in the evening. But later on, he stopped picking after himself, leaving a trail of clothes as he went to the bathroom. Even worse, he started losing his temper over small matters. I guess it comes with being indoors for so long, but who is not stressed? The respectful man seems to be turning into something else because the snapping is also getting to a whole new level.”

Nicholas Kirungi

“I was excited about finally getting some rest from having to commute every day not to mention having to wake up so early. However, a new twist reared its ugly head. My wife and I had had an argument some weeks ago regarding home budgeting that left a bitter taste in our mouths. While we postponed its discussion for later, we could not hold it any further during this lockdown as we have a lot of free time on our hands. And indeed, two weeks into the lockdown, she asked what my take was on how we were going to manage our finances. As one not given to taking note of every coin I spend, I was hesitant to draw up a budget so I put up a fight which has left my wife bitter. Even when the discussion ended in her favour, we are barely talking yet we are in each other’s face every day.”

Milly Nkesiga

“I miss all the ‘high’ that my work gave me. Being a communications person, there is a lot that must be done in a nick of a second. That means a lot of adrenaline flows through my veins throughout the day. While it may be tiring, it is what I live for and I had adjusted to it. However, in this period, it is children, a spouse and housework which leaves me broken; I only work with walk-in-maids. Things are not smooth either in the marriage right now. My husband and I have been through a rough patch since the start of the year and I thought that, at least, in this period, we would clear some air. However, we are only complaining about each other’s wrongs which is wearing me out.”

Marcus Musana

“I like to sleep in and thought this time would be a blessing. But the children are up as early as 6am and they match straight to our room, disrupting my sleep. Even when I am trying to have some quality time with my wife, the younger child who seems to never sleep is always in our faces. But we have resorted to putting them to bed early, even that ‘never sleeping’ one so that we can catch up on the much needed ‘me-time’.”

Ann Marie Luswata

I am thankful for this period. We just moved to our home a couple of months ago and within that time I also had our third born. With all the adjusting that comes with a new place, coupled with a baby, having my husband around is a blessing. Apart from being a lot of help around the home, he also helps with the other two. All this makes being a new mother easier not to mention adapting to the new place and situation. I am also thankful for a fellow adult to talk to. Dealing with children is no walk in the park. From an almost sleepless night to two other small ones, a chat with my husband over even the silliest thing is a welcome thing.”

Greta Kyomuhangi:

“With no maid to help, a crawling baby and two others on my tail, this period could just have landed me in a mental asylum if I did not decide to get some work to keep the older ones busy. With crayons, word puzzles, paper, some videos to watch, I can successfully go through my pile of housework. My husband also does the best he can with them but seeing that they have a lot of energy, there is only so much he can do. But with this remedy, he can play with the little one which relieves me from her love for attention. It is also nice to listen to his jokes and share a light moment with him.”

David Misaki:

“I had been told that my weight was getting unhealthy but with my kind of work, I could barely exercise because I left home early and returned late. But with the children here, I have company to work out with and the time is mine to play with. More to that, I also get to jog with my wife in the evening while the older children care for the younger ones. Those evenings are a gem to me.”

Miriam Galukande:

I am is also thankful to be with my children. Inasmuch as I picked and dropped them to school, every minute was rushed and tempers seemed to flare because of time keeping. However, with the lockdown, I can enjoy my children’s stories, ride bicycles with them and so much more. I did not know that life could ever be this enjoyable. It is also amazing to see my husband join in for a joke or two. For a man that was always working and always had a sullen face, seeing him joyful is a blessing and a breath of fresh air.”

How to deal with the stress

Regardless of the tension caused by couples having to suddenly live together all day and night, there are ways they can manage to live peaceably and deal with all the issues that arise. Evelyn C Kharono Lufafa, a counseling psychologist, and Beatrice Balitenda Kakembo, a counsellor and sex therapist at Inspirations Counselling & Parenting Empowerment Services give tips on how to do this.

Embrace change

“Although it is not easy, the best thing is to accept change,” Kharono says. She adds that it is also important to relearn how to value your closest family members because at the end of the day they are the ones who will stay with you during this period and not your workmates out there. As partners, it is important for you to remember why you were attracted to each other as this brings good feelings and enables you to love your partner the way they are presently.

Speak up

Despite the prevailing stress, it is not wise to gloss over what is not working in your relationship. For example, if you feel that your partner is not pulling their weight, say with taking care of the children, talk about it. “Keeping your dissatisfaction in the name of peace leaves you unhappy and a time bomb as your emotions will surely erupt at some point,” Kakembo says. Speaking your mind is important but it is wise to remember that there is a thin line between a discussion and an accusation, so your tone and manner of approach is important.

Intimacy helps heal

Do not ignore your sex life during the current situation. Kakembo says, “Even if all you can afford is a hug and touching, it is worth something. Sex is important here as it helps to let go of daunting thoughts, relax as well as heal even when there is a lot going on.”

Go slow with the expectations

Remember not pile a lot of expectations on your partner. That way, you will reduce on tension within the home. “In case you feel anger brewing, having alone time might just be what you need. It might be in the bathroom, toilet, at the foot of your bed, anywhere is okay and it will be great for the other to respect this time,” Kakembo points out.

Look out for the positive

Pay attention to positive attributes of your partner than negative ones as this brings you closer to each other. “Try as much as possible to do things that make your partner happy for the sake of you having a peaceful lock down. When the adults are in harmony, children get the positive results,” she shares.