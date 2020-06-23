How mother of 5 survived machete attack by spouse

By DAN WANDERA

Ms Jennipher Ajambo, 43, a resident of Kamira Village in Kamira Sub-county, Luweero District, is recovering from body injuries, including a deep cut on her forehead and on her stomach.

The victim underwent surgical operation at Bishop Asili Hospital in Luweero Town to restore her radius and ulna bones that got broken on June 5.

The injuries were reportedly inflicted on her by the father of her five children after she reportedly rejected the latter’s sexual demands.

The suspect, who has been on the run since the incident, was arrested by police in Luweero last week.

Sr Harriet Onyolo, the in-charge of the general ward at Bishop Asili Hospital, says Ajambo is responding to treatment but needs more assistance from well-wishers since she has no caretaker or people to pay her bill.

“Ajambo’s life is out of danger and is positively responding to all treatment. The medical team and administration here, including the well-wishers, are doing a good job to save her life,” she says.

Advertisement

Sr Onyolo says the hospital took care of Ms Ajambo, including feeding and clothing.

Ms Ajambo is among the many unfortunate women who have fallen victim to domestic violence from their spouses.

She says she has failed to come to terms with what she went through on that fateful day when her husband turned against her and the children.

Ms Ajambo narrates how she was saved by a volunteer who risked his life by grabbing the machete and wrestling the husband to the ground.

“Indeed I escaped death by a whisker because the attacker had aimed the machete on my head. He possibly wanted to chop off my head but by luck, the machete cut my right hand as I tried to protect my head,” Ms Ajambo says.

“He had earlier assaulted our daughter aged 11 years. He slapped and boxed her several times without giving any reason until I intervened. This is when he rushed inside the house and picked a machete. My loud cry and plea to him to spare my life hit a dead end as he randomly used the machete against me,” she says.

Ms Ajambo says at this moment, her frightened neighbours took off.

“The women who had rushed to rescue me vanished when they saw him wielding a machete as he threatened to cut them too. I became unconscious and do not recall what happened next. I only regained my consciousness while at hospital. I do not recall how I was brought here,” she explains.

Ms Ajambo has been married to her husband for more than seven years and by the time of the incident, the couple had spent only two years in Kamira Village.

She claims that she had been forced to relocate to Luweero District from Buhemba Village in Namayingo District after her husband claimed that he had already bought another piece of land for the family in Luweero.

In Buhemba Village, Ms Ajambo claims they had together with her husband bought a piece of land but they had not developed it at the time she relocated to Luweero together with the children.

“When I finally moved to Luweero with my children, my husband relocated us to a forest area at Wanfufu Village where he had erected a temporally shelter. He was a casual labourer and was at this time a charcoal burner working for a businessman who owned the land and the charcoal business,” she says.

However, Ms Ajambo says the new area was not conducive for settlement.

“This place was very uncomfortable for our children because we at times failed to get food. This is when I decided to beg my husband to allow me go to Kamira Trading Centre where I rented a single room. This is where I have been staying with the children as I do some garden work in exchange for food and some little money for family use,” she adds.

Genesis of trouble

Despite this, Ms Ajambo says life did not change for the better.

“My husband could come around and move away. Our children were not going to school because we had no money and the husband could not listen to my appeals to have these children taken to school,” she says.

Early this year, Ms Ajambo heard rumours that her husband had connived with one of his brothers and sold off the piece of land that they had jointly purchased in Namayingo District. Her husband dismissed the claim. He even resisted the suggestion Ms Ajambo fronted of allowing the family go back to Namayingo District since they were almost starving each day.

“I knew that when I went back to Namayingo, we could easily settle on our land and do some farming,” she says.

Ms Ajambo suspects that her husband could have tried to kill her because she had discovered the truth about the land that he had secretly sold off. She claims that her parents are in Kenya but came to Uganda through her uncle who lived at Namayingo District. She cannot recall the year when she crossed to Uganda.

Luweero District Resident Commissioner Phoebe Namulindwa says the district authorities working with the police have since rescued Ms Ajambo’s five children who had almost been abandoned.

“The children have since been handed to a children rehabilitation home. They have never attended school and were found to be malnourished,” she says.

“I have offered to pay some of the medical bills to ensure that Ajambo recovers from the current situation. It is good news that management at Bishop Asili Hospital acted humanly and have since her admission taken on the duty of meeting her daily basics,” Ms Namulindwa adds.

The RDC says the district has in the past two months registered rising cases of domestic violence.

“We appeal to couples to desist from using violence to settle their family differences. The man who was behind this attack should be brought to book. We also need to see Ajambo out of hospital as we make arrangements for a possible temporally resettlement,” Ms Namulindwa adds.

The district probation officer, Ms Joyce Namigadde, says they are doing their best to rehabilitate the children and ensure that they do not recall the horrific act when their mother was hacked in their presence.

“These children believed that their mother had died. We had to retrieve some pictures that we captured on phone to show them that their mother is alive and will soon get well. We later transported them to the hospital to meet her because they could not believe that she was still alive,” Ms Namigadde says.

Rising cases

Statistics at Luweero District Probation office show that 29 domestic violence cases have been registered since February. Countrywide, there has also been a spike in gender based violence cases during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Recently, the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Mr Frank Tumwebaze, said between March 30 and April 28, a total of 3,280 cases were reported to police.

This is in addition to 283 cases of violence against children, according to the ministry.