PHOTOS: How politicians are flouting Covid-19 rules

By ARTHUR ARNOLD WADERO

Last month, the Electoral Commission (EC) issued comprehensive guidelines that political parties and candidates are supposed to strongly adhere to as they canvass for votes ahead of the 2021 General Election.

FDC party president Patrick Oboi Amuriat with his supporters after being nominated at the party offices in Najjanankumbi on August 26. PHOTO | RACHEL MABALA.

As the country gears up for the elections, various political parties and candidates are already flouting the set guidelines meant to guard the electorate from coronavirus infection.

Last month, police through the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) summoned Presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, and the State Minister for Investment, Ms Evelyn Anite, on allegations that they had convened rallies that contravened the presidential directives on Covid-19 safety measures.

Supporters of Mr Kassim Namugali carry him shoulder-high after he emerged as winner in the FDC primaries for the position of Mbale City mayor last month. PHOTO | MICHEAL WONIALA.

The former Commissioner for Domestic Taxes at Uganda Revenue Authority, Mr Dicksons Kateshumbwa, and Mr Charles Ayume competing against Ms Evelyn Anite in Koboko municipality were interrogated by police on flouting the Ministry of Health Standard operating procedures (SOP) on social distancing.

Lord mayor Erias Lukwago is carried shoulder-high by supporters after he joined the FDC party in July. PHOTO | FILE.

It is feared the situation could get worse and enforcement of the said guidelines by the authorities may get tougher.

Supporters of Dr Charles Ayume march through Koboko Town on August 7. PHOTO | RASHUL ADIDI