How salon operators, mechanics are making ends meet in lockdown

When President Museveni announced a total lockdown with effect from April 1 to stave off the spread of coronavirus, the decision crippled many businesses and confined millions of Ugandans to their homes.

Among the first measures the President directed to fight the deadly Covid-19 disease was a ban on public and later private transport. The president also ordered the closure of all social gatherings, including churches, mosques, non-food shops, salons, and garages.

However, some salon operators and mechanics are secretly operating.

Many salon operators in major towns across the country have come up with a new approach of moving house-to-house with their tools to serve their clients.

Some mechanics have followed suit and are following up their clients up to their homes.

Susan Kirabo, who operates a unisex salon in Masaka Town, says despite earning little money during this period, she is largely driven by passion.

With a critical mass of clients she has attracted over time, most of them call her on phone for her services.

“I try to observe the precautionary measures set by the Ministry of Health when I go out to meet my clients. Issues to do with maintaining social distance and use of sanitisers are strictly observed,” she says.

Another barber in Masaka Town, who only identifies himself as Philly, says his telephone number is inscribed on his salon door.

“It has worked for me because I work on about seven customers daily, who invite me to their homes,” he says.

Philly, however, says despite incurring extra costs on buying fuel for his motorcycle, he still charges his client the same fees as before the lockdown, something affecting his income.

“I earn some money, but operating like this is not sustainable. Let government allow us to operate under strict guidelines,” he suggests.

Sam Byarugaba, a salon operator in Lyantonde Town, says he moves with his tools and communicates with his customers on phone.

“I gave out my telephone contact to all my customers, who call me and I extend my services at the comfort of their homes. I walk and disinfect my hands before entering their houses and I sterilise all my machines before working on any customer,” he says.

He says after the lockdown, he will consider doing business door-to-door, saying this will enable him save money he has been spending on both rent and other expenses.

Mustapha Kalule, the Lyantonde Town mayor, says he is not aware of barbers and mechanics doing business secretively.

“What I know is that our people are financially struggling. If they have no alternative, I advise them to take serious health precautionary measures as they meet their clients,” Kalule says.

Didas Byaruhanga, the Lyantonde District police commander, says his team is going to investigate the matter and all those implicated will be arrested and charged for flouting the presidential directives.

The Masaka Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Herman Ssentongo, says operations to arrest all people who are operating secretly are already underway.

Ronald Suuna, a barber in Busimbi Division, Mityana Municipality, says he will only stay home when government provides him enough food that can take his family throughout the entire lockdown period.

Samuel Musisi, who operates a motor spare parts shop in Mityana Town, says he only shows up when a client calls him on phone.

“I don’t open the shop, but when a client wants something, I use the back door to get them the item and I go back home,” Mr Musisi says.

Charles Karoli, a barber in Jinja Town, says he uses his bicycle to reach out to his clients at their homes.

Stanley Okello, a barber on Gweri Road in Soroti Town, says moves with disinfectors to his clients’ homes upon being called.

Michael Opolot, a father of six, says he has bought scissors to cut his children’s hair while at home.

“Going to a salon is a risky thing, even my wife who loves salons has adjusted to the reality of the day,” he says.

The situation makes us to do that,” Byarugaba says.

Aisha Nalubega, a hairdresser in Mbale Town, says since they stopped them from working, she decided to work from home and that is where her customers find her.

In West Nile districts of Arua and Koboko, some barbers and other salon operators have also continued to work in closed doors for fear of being arrested, while others make appointments with their clients to meet them at home.

But Flavia Inzikuru, a salon operator in Arua Town, says: “Those who are still opening and working are risking their lives because they are not sure of the customers they interact with.

Life now is hard, but for me, I decided to close in order to save life.” She says she is now surviving on part of her savings.

In Fort Portal Town, Richard Mwanguhya, a barber, says he closed his salon immediately after the President issued the directive last month and went back to the village in Nyakagongo to do farming.

How mechanics are operating

A mechanic in Masaka Town, who prefers anonymity to speak freely about his secret dealings, says he receives phone calls from his clients who need his services and find them at agreed venues and repair their vehicles.

“I am working, although work is moving at a slow pace. The clients I get are those among the essential service providers who still use their private vehicles, although at times they do not pay cash for my service. But I have hope that after the lockdown, they will pay me,” he says.

Anthony Mubiru, a mechanic in Nyendo, Masaka, urges government to allow them to operate since the people that were allowed to use vehicles during the lockdown need their services.

“I think it was an oversight on the part of government to order for the closure of motor garages yet some people who are authorised to use their vehicles during the lockdown need our services. When they come to us, they are forced to hide their vehicles inside buildings to have them repaired,” he says.

In Mbale, some mechanics and salon operators work indoors.

Willy Kule, a motorcycle mechanic at Mumbe Auto Spares in Kasese Town, beats the lockdown by moving with his tool box on his motorcycle and when he gets a client, he works from anywhere since police have on several occasions threatened to arrest him for working from his garage.