Hundreds bid farewell to Kagugube

By DAMALI MUKHAYE

It was a gloomy moment as hundreds of mourners gathered at Mawagga Village in Mityana District to bid farewell to Dr Simon Kagugube, the chairperson of the Board of Directors at Monitor Publications Limited.

Dr Kagugube, 64, who also served in various capacities, including executive director of Centenary Bank and board chairperson of the Uganda Revenue Authority died on Saturday at Nakasero Hospital, Kampala.

Described by many as an exceptionally simple, intelligent, hardworking, friendly and humorous person, all categories of people filled the deceased’s ancestral home to accord him a decent send-off.



The retired Bishop of Masaka Diocese, John Baptist Kaggwa, delivered the homily at around midday.

While many had recollections of the late, Bishop Kaggwa described him as an intelligent person who served in different roles and fully executed his tasks.

As an expert in business law and taxes, Bishop Kaggwa said, Kagugube’s dedication to work was exceptional, an attribute that won him so many accolades and big tasks in reputable institutions.

“He was approached by some international institutions who were longing to tap into his expertise but declined to undertake some offers since he wanted to serve his country. He will be missed dearly,” Bishop Kaggwa said.

Buganda Kingdom eulogised the late as a great person who made a tremendous contribution to the development of the country.

In his message delivered by the kingdom premier, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, the Kabaka said late Kagugube revamped Centenary Bank.

Mourners react during Dr Simon Kagugube's burial in Mityana on February 18, 2020

The chairman board of Centenary Bank, Prof John Ddumba Sentamu, who represented the staff remembered the late as an approachable person who respected everyone.

Dr Kagugube also played a vital role in the construction of Mapeera House, the headquarters of Centenary Bank.