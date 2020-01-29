Hundreds embark on 510 kilometre Luwum pilgrimage

By Irene Abalo Otto

Several politicians on Wednesday joined pilgrims in a walk to remember the killing of former Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Archbishop Janani Luwum, whose death party contributed to the intervention of the international community to overthrow the then president of Uganda, Field Marshal Idi Amin Dada.

Luwum who was archbishop from 1974 to 1977, will be remembered for his faith, strong stand on truth and justice in this year’s celebrations in Mucwini Sub-county, Kitgum District.

Hundreds of people on Wednesday started their "walk of faith" from Namirembe Cathedral in Kampala to Mucwini, where the archbishop was buried.

Dr Olara Otunnu, the co-chairperson of the national committee that is organising the walk and main celebrations, said that Ugandans should emulate the life of Luwum and stand for the truth if they want justice in any circumstance.

“His murder jolted the fight for liberation. The international community would never have come to save Uganda. It was his blood that opened the way for liberation and united Ugandans,” he said.

Tanzania was a key player in the armed struggle that overthrew President Amin in 1979.

Archbishop Luwum was murdered on February 16, 1977 at Nakasero by Amin’s soldiers.

He was the head of the Anglican Ecclesiastical Province, then composed of Burundi, Eastern Congo, Rwanda and Uganda.

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Ms Betty Aol Ocan, joined Christians from various denominations, who intend to walk 510 kilometres from Kampala to Muchwini, where annual national celebration takes place.

"The purpose of the pilgrimage is to retrace the spiritual and historical meaning and milestones of Archbishop Janani's searing martyrdom,’’ Archbishop Stanley Ntagali, said. ‘‘It is thanksgiving for his extraordinary witness and example".

The pilgrimage route will go through Luweero, Kigumba, Karuma, Kamdini, Gulu, Kitgum and then makes a loop at Madi Opei. The pilgrims will cover an average of 37 kilometres every day.

In 2015, the government gazetted February 16 a public holiday in honour of St Janani Jakaliya Luwum.