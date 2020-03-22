Hybrid cows missing from govt farms, says minister

By Elizabeth Kamurungi

The Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Mr Bright Rwamirama, has revealed that hybrid cattle meant to improve local cattle in government farms have gone missing.

“Those of you who are vets and farmers remember we brought embryos from US. In Njeru we had both embryos for Ayrshires, Friesians and selected what we thought were good local cows purposely to create a parent stock for government. But when we went there, there is no parent stock. So I am very busy with the board trying to get new embryos,” the minister revealed.

Mr Rwamirama made the revealation at the closure of a two-day induction training for the new National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC & DB) board in Kampala on Friday.

The new 12-member board launched on February 3 will serve for the next three years.

“I have been at the top of this sector for 10 years before I went Defence for three and a half years. But there are a few things I have seen and want to quickly address.”

Last month, the minister said he would investigate NAGRC &DB staff accused of selling about 420 cows but were released without proper court proceedings.

“Now you have somebody who owns 600 cows, half of them are Friesians, and he is a field assistant. How can this happen? The issue of human resources, you must be handle with an iron hand.”

NAGRC&DB was established by the Animal Breeding Act 2001 to breed and improve animal breeds for livestock farmers in the country.

There are 12 government farms including Njeru in Jinja, Lusenke in Kayunga, Kaswoolwe in Kamuli, Bulago in Mbale, Aswa in Acholi, Maruzi in Apac, Rushara, Ruhengyere, Sanga, Rubona in Fort Portal and Entebbe Livestock Experimental Station.

Mr Rwamirama also asked the new board to resolve the issues that have plagued the agency which he said included encroachment on agency land, embezzlement of funds and ex-employees who refuse to surrender government property.

Last month, the minister threatened to evict former executive director of NAGRC, Dr Daniel Semambo, who had refused to vacate his office after his contract ended.

Mr Jonhson Nkuuuhe, the chairperson of the board, said the agency will sort the mess in three months.