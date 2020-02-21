I don't expect free and fair elections, says Gen Muntu

By URN

“I think the only amendment which was done was to add the word independent to the Electoral Commission. But in substance, no substantive amendment has been done,” Gen Muntu said while addressing journalists at the offices of Uganda Journalist Association in Kawempe in Kampala on Thursday.

Gen Muntu argued that given the unfairness in elections, unless political parties are well organized and coordinated, they cannot overwhelm the sitting regime.



“Our belief is when the time is right, when opposition parties are well organized and well-coordinated in spite of the ground not being unleveled, we can overwhelm the regime, in spite of the impediments that are in our way,” Gen Muntu said.

He said his party will to work with other parties to form a coalition but hastened to add that for any coalition to be successful, there needs to be stability among the components that form the coalition and trust.

“We believe that for any coalition to be effective there needs to be stability among the component parts that form a coalition, and there need to be trust among them,” he said.



Adding that, “Even when we launched ANT, we maintained the same. We think that while we are in the processes of discussing how to from a coalition, we should work on the stability within the component parts within the parties that will form a coalition, and two we should organize ourselves so that we are strong at the grass roots, because we believe that the stability of the coalition, will depend on the stability of the component parts.”