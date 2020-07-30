By James Kabengwa & Arthur Arnold Wadero

Why did you quit DP for FDC now?

Right now, we are faced with a grotesque situation in a political environment that calls for a multi-faceted approach. We have three strands [in the political struggle]; the defiance, elections. So defiance we have a different arrangement. The People’s Government and our colleagues have got People Power.

The election front is anchored on institutions like political parties and other entities. For me to be effective and be of any use in this struggle along that front, I needed to be in a political formation. For me to effectively participate and contribute to that particular struggle of necessity, I had to be in a political formation. That is the reason.

I have been struggling to get entrenched within my mother party DP, but unfortunately [Norbert] Mao said there is now a burglar-proof. He said DP is no go area for the likes of Lukwago. He made it very clear. He was so categorical that even if Lukwago wanted to step back and say ‘please let’s proceed’, he said there is a burglar-proof.

I am an adult at 55 years. I didn’t have the time and luxury of fighting over that issue. No! I am not ready for that.

In other words, I have championed the reforms within the party for more than a decade and I have said enough is enough as far as fighting for internal democracy of DP. As the National Legal adviser of DP, I struggled, I prepared a raft of amendments which were frustrated by the Mr Mao.

Is that the only reason why you left?

About reforms yes! Leadership challenges yes. Whereas DP people are running away, those who are exiting FDC say there is democracy. They all concede that there is democracy in FDC despite the challenges we are facing.

Advertisement

Internal democracy is a general problem cutting across all the parties but at least there is some minimum level of decency as far as FDC is concerned.

Why did you take long to decide?

I must admit I had initially thought I would stay in DP and continue working with my colleagues and other party formations. That was the initial idea and it is what I have always stuck with despite the challenges, despite the internal conflicts and contradictions. I can continue soldiering on. That was my conviction until I reached the breaking point.

What was the breaking point?

The breaking point is when the rest of colleagues, who have been championing the reforms in the party, have also decided to throw in the towel. Because it is not a battle I have been fighting alone.

There are so many who remained within the framework of the party under the leadership of Mao despite the fact that some of us didn’t even go to Katomi [Hote] for the delegates conference.

Even those who went with him have since said enough is enough. So today, even the few who have been advancing the struggle for reforms have also been locked out. So we have lost hope in DP to get back on course.

I have not seen anyone ready now to push for reforms within DP. They seem to have given up and that explains the exodus we are witnessing in DP. Mao conceded and said DP is now a leaking house. It is leaking. So should I wait for the roof to collapse on my head?

What if you are given chance ‘to become the FDC flag bearer in the next elections?

Why pose that question now? I have said I am just one day old in FDC. I have not settled in my new home. I am still even being inducted on how to handle party matters. I just got the party constitution yesterday and platforms plus everything. I am still internalising all that.

I think your question is premature. Why? Because for you to be in a position to develop those ambitions, you must be a person who is well acquainted with each and every aspect of that particular platform you are talking about and going to represent or hold a flag for. These are things I am still studying. Much as I have related with FDC for a long time, there are areas I have never ventured into. So honestly speaking, it will be very unfair to pose that question to me.

What is your next plan?

That will be communicated at an appropriate time because this is what I have told you. For me, I don’t believe in scheming. Where you are driving me is that direction of a schemer. I said it yesterday and I want to repeat it--check my DNA, there is no aorta of a schemer.

So I have not joined the FDC to scheme for any position. Positions, I believe should be occupied by leaders who should emerge organically and they get the necessary support along the way to build the initiatives that have come along the way.

Secondly, I believe in a coalition. I believe there must be a common front for all the political formations to deal with the challenges of the day. We should have a common front and it is only that front that will break the jinx.

What happened to Truth Justice pressure group you formed?

It was purposely formed to champion changes in the DP. The primary mission was to reform DP. So I have no business now with reforming DP. But Suubi, has its own different agenda as leaders from within the region.

What next for others in Suubi?

What has struck DP of recent is Tsunami. The Tsunami in DP didn’t give us room to discuss a bit of what you are talking about. It came like a thunder, struck like thunder and everybody scampering for their political lives.

So in that situation, you cannot sit and harmonise and agree on the direction to take. So that is why I told you that for me, it found me at the veranda of FDC and I simply requested the neighbour—‘please kindly, I was waiting for my home to get in order’.

But the colleagues that were inside there assured me that please ‘we are working around the clock to sort out the mess,’ but all of a sudden the people who were championing the move were also purged.

Why is Besigye not open about presidential bid?

You can always talk to him. I can’t add anything.