I have found a home in FDC, says Lukwago

By DAMALI MUKHAYE

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago yesterday officially joined the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party and outlined reasons why he left the Democratic Party (DP).

In his maiden speech at the FDC headquarters at Najjanankumbi, a Kampala suburb, Mr Lukwago said since he joined politics as the Lord Mayor, DP has never endorsed him as their candidature.

He said even during the 2016 elections, DP did not endorse him and it is FDC that has always welcomed him and been on his side although he was not a member by then.

“I am at City Hall without any endorsement despite being a strong member in the DP party. Someone once referred to me as a street child because I did not belong anywhere. I am now happy that I have finally found a home. FDC is my home now,” Mr Lukwago told cheering FDC members.

He said he also joined FDC because it is the only party in the country that has been fighting for constitutionalism, rule of law and justice for everybody, which values he subscribes to. The Lord Mayor said he has joined FDC to add his hand in fighting dictatorship and injustices in the country.

“My coming to FDC is primarily to cement my bond with the team of patriotic and charismatic leaders who have over the years uncompromisingly championed a multi-faceted struggle to create political sanity in the country and build a free prosperous and just society,” Mr Lukwago said.

“FDC has hooked for itself an enviable niche on the political landscape of the country and beyond as a political organisation with solid values and a formidable platform that adopts and steadily seeks to assert the people’s sovereign authority, accountable leadership and unity for diversity,” he added.

Mr Lukwago further revealed that the FDC philosophy of defiance fits into his agenda.

On defiance campaign

“In a country devoid of a democratic culture, FDC has distinguished itself as a party that has demonstrably endeavoured to build strong pillars or rock foundation for the flourishing of intra and inter-party democracy. I further wish to reassert my conviction to the philosophy of defiance espoused by FDC and People’s Government as a potent pool of empowering the citizens,” he said.

Mr Lukwago also asked his critics who attacked him on social media for joining FDC to wait for their turn.

FDC party president Patrick Amuriat commended their former presidential candidate, Dr Kizza Besigye, for his efforts that led to Mr Lukwago’s decision to join the party.

“We fought together with the Lord Mayor and you have seen him brave teargas with us . Today is a historic day that we welcome him in the party he belongs to. FDC would not be complete without Lukwago joining it and I want to warn all those who have been saying FDC is dying to watch out because we are still strong,” Mr Amuriat said.

Dr Besigye, who was the chief guest at the unveiling ceremony, said Mr Lukwago is a right match to the party.

“I have been angry these days but today I have a reason to smile and that is because Lukwago has really over the years become a real brother in the struggle. We have fought and suffered in many different situations, some of which he may not remember but today, we are united in blood. I am glad that we are now united in our home, so welcome home,” he said.

Prior to the event, Police deployed heavily at FDC offices and fired teargas at the party members. They had tried in vain to force the party members who were seen dancing in jubilation to enter inside the party premises.

Police, however, swung into action after one of the FDC supporters was knocked by a speeding car. Police pushed the supporters inside the party premises before forcing the gate closed.

The party supporters did not take this lying down as they reacted, prompting police to fire more teargas to disperse them.

After their celebrations had ended, all the party leaders and members remained trapped inside their office for more than an hour after police blocked them from leaving.