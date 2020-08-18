I know how to stop rigging – Gen Tumukunde

By ARTHUR ARNOLD WADERO

Presidential aspirant and former Security minister, Gen Henry Tumukunde, has said his knowledge and experience in government operations will help the Opposition counter the vote rigging schemes by the State machinery in the 2021 elections.

He was speaking to Daily Monitor in an interview at his offices in Kampala yesterday while explaining his preparedness for the elections.

Asked what plan he has to counter the vote rigging that have been the Opposition’s nightmare in all previous elections, Gen Tumukunde said: “First of all, I don’t think all we know shall be told to the press. So my main answer to this is that you leave it to me. What I know, I know.”

He added: “But what I can also tell you, any new person who joins the Opposition, especially if only they can listen to him, comes with new thinking.”

Without providing specific measures, Gen Tumukunde asked the Opposition to rally behind him and tap into his experience to guard against vote rigging and to jointly craft measures to avert the practice if it occurs.

“For me what matters is whether the Opposition want to tap into our experience and knowledge. If I were them I would, but even this you do it when you can assemble together. By the way, coming together has nothing to do with all of us going to the ballot paper,” Gen Tumukunde said.

He added: “We can come together to design other things if there is rigging or we anticipate that there will be rigging.” Four-time presidential candidate Kizza Besigye on two occasions went to the Supreme Court – in 2001 and 2006 – accusing his rival Yoweri Museveni of rigging the elections. On both occasions, judges unanimously confirmed that there was widespread vote rigging but in a split opinion of 5:2 and 4:3 respectively, the majority ruled that the practice was not substantial to reverse the final result.

Ray of hope?

The former intelligence chief also said the Opposition should not be disillusioned by the previous results in which all their votes combined could not raise to 50 per cent to deny President Museveni outright victory or force a re-run.

“Anyone can win this election. So it is never a good statement of fact to continue to say if it failed in 2016, it has to fail in 2021,” Gen Tumukunde said.

He also decried what he termed as ‘selective application’ of the rules, saying police and other security agencies unfairly treat Opposition members and spare some ministers who allegedly flout the Ministry of Health guidelines to guard against the spread of Covid-19.

Last week, Gen Tumukunde launched his presidential bid and said he would contest as an independent candidate under the ‘Renewed Uganda’ platform through which he hopes to unseat his former boss President Museveni.

However, last Thursday, 17 of his supporters were arrested in Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District.