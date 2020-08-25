I will not be intimidated by police – Tumukunde

By ARTHUR ARNOLD WADERO

Presidential hopeful and former Security minister, Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde, has said he won’t relent or be intimidated by what he called “obstacles” created by the State to stop his activities towards the 2021 General Election.

In his address to the media at his office in Kololo yesterday, Gen Tumukunde asked colleagues in the Opposition to maintain the ‘struggle’ or else the country slides back into the situation that compelled him and other National Resistance Army fighters to fight in the 1981-1986 bush war that brought President Musveni to power.

“We offered ourselves as a group and we are still on course. We are trying to make sure we deliver change the peaceful transition,” Gen Tumukunde said.

“If this ceases to be, then we are returning to the 1980-1981 situation where a minister would be arrested on a roadblock in a government where you are serving. I think we need to be sensitive about our country’s stability. We are very offended. Actually abused and dehumanised,” Gen Tumukunde said.

“I want to repeat one statement [saying] that we need to continue to give an impression to [voters that] of all of us who are players in this political scene, we stand an opportunity to campaign freely and be able to win an election,” he added.

His message came a day before he was summoned to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters in Kibuli, Kampala today for interogation. He is accused of meeting army veterans, which CID spokesperson, Mr Charles Twiine, said would be subversive in nature. “Like you saw the summons are connected to some elements of subversive activities. But particularly he has been mobilising and engaging army veterans for a discussion which of course the intelligence report has been provided to us,” Mr Twiine said last week.