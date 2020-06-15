I will not stick around after Friday - Katureebe

By ANTHONY WESAKA

Chief Justice Bart Katureebe has said he will not be sticking around once he clocks the mandatory retirement age of 70 this Saturday.

There had been debate at the weekend after the retiring head of the judiciary was assigned two civil appeals to hear, a week to his official retirement.

The new assignment implied that Justice Katureebe would stick around since the disposal of appeals takes a long time.

But in a phone interview yesterday, Chief Justice Katureebe, said the in-charge of the Supreme Court, Justice Esther Kisaakye, included him on a panel to hear the appeals.

“I was requested to be included on a panel to hear civil appeals as there was a shortage of justices to preside over them. This was because majority of the justices had earlier handled them at the Court of Appeal. I accepted but on condition that I would not originate a judgment and also that the justice to originate a judgment, would write it within a period of less than three months so that I do not leave behind unsigned judgments,” Chief Justice Katureebe said.

“In alternative, I requested to be allocated only applications since they take less time to dispose them of. This is because, I could easily dispose them of in my three-months extension given to me by the Constitution. However, the in-charge instead allocated me two appeals set for hearing this week which I will not be able to handle given the less time I am now left with. I do not want to be put under pressure in these last days,” he added.

According to the causelist of the highest court, Justice Katureebe had been scheduled to lead two panels to hear two appeals tomorrow.

Justice Katureebe will clock 70 on June 20, and he has in the past stressed that he will not stick around when he reaches the retirement age.

He also revealed that on Monday next week, he will hand over office to the Deputy Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo or the in-charge of the Supreme Court before calling it quits.

“I wrote to the President officially that I will be retiring come June 20. I have also previously said I will not stick around once my retirement time comes. I do not know why there was an insinuation that I want to hang around,” Justice Katureebe explained yesterday.

He continued: “It’s not true that I want to hang around after retirement; after all, it is not even about money because once the law is assented to, even in retirement, I will be getting the same salary as that of a sitting Chief Justice. Come Friday, I am out of office.

I will just be around for the next three months waiting on my judge colleagues to finalise with the judgments I was part of, sign them and go to the village.”

When Saturday Monitor asked Justice Kisaakye on why she decided to include the retiring Chief Justice on a panel to hear civil appeals starting tomorrow, she said: “He is still the Chief Justice and a justice of the Courts of Judicature until June 20. And before that day, he is supposed to adjudicate matters before him.”

According to Article 144 (1) of the Constitution, a retiring judge may stay in office for three more months in order to dispose of pending judicial work.

However, this constitutional provision does not mean that the retiring judicial can take on new assignments when the retirement date is due.

Office of the Chief Justice

The issue of leaving the office of Chief Justice when the occupant clocks retirement age became controversial when, in 2014, then outgoing Chief Justice Benjamin Odoki was re-appointed as Chief Justice on a two-year contract by President Museveni.

His re-appointment happened without the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission as is required by law.

Aggrieved by this development, Ntungamo Municipality MP Gerald Karuhanga petitioned the Constitutional Court.

In a majority judgment of 4:1, the court ruled that the two-year contract extension was unconstitutional and the reappointment was struck down.