IHK nurse killer convicted

By EPHRAIM KASOZI

Nabweru Chief Magistrate’s Court in Wakiso District yesterday convicted a man for manslaughter and sent him to prison pending sentencing after he confessed to killing his wife, a nurse at International Hospital Kampala.

Simon Shimanya will return to court on September 1 for the sentencing.

He pleaded guilty to killing his wife Violet Kakai,32, at their home in Bbumbu–Kiteezi, Wakiso on August 1.

He was arrested on August 12 in Isingiro District.

Shimanya told court that he did not intend to kill his wife but was overcome by anger.

He asked for a lighter punishment to enable him go back home to take care of his three children.

However, Mr Timothy Amert, the prosecuter, asked court for a deterrent punishment of 25 years in jail, arguing that such acts are rampant.

Last week, Shimanya narrated that the death of his wife followed a protracted fight and struggle which had resulted from the deceased’s extra-marital affair with a one Robert Sebuufu.

He said the matter had been reported to different authorities, including courts to reconcile with his wife.

Sebuufu, a driver, also a suspect in the same case is in detention at Kasangati Police Station pending investigations.

Advertisement

Shimanya told detectives that on the fateful day, his wife was driven home by Sebuufu and they entered the house while he was watching, and upon coming out to attack him, the deceased protected Sebuufu.

He said he hit his wife with an axe while trying to attack Sebuufu whom he accused of destabilising his family.

Shimanya alleged that Sebuufu and the deceased were plotting to sell his house.

Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, yesterday said the detectives went to reconstruct the scene because the suspect (Shimanya) made a lot of allegations that Sebuufu was the cause of the killing.