By FRED WAMBEDE

MBALE- Employment contracts of all employees of the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) have been suspended.

The university was closed after the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

According to a May 14, 2020, letter by the university secretary, Mr Hussein Lukyamuzi; contracts of all university staff members have been suspended indefinitely until the university resumes operations.

“…am authorised to inform you that it has been decided that employment contracts for all IUIU staff be suspended indefinitely as from June 1, 2020 until the university reopens and is able to resume paying salaries,” Mr Lukyamuzi’s letter, reads in part.

Mr Lukyamuzi said that that due to the unplanned closure of the university, the administration is finding it hard to pay salaries and to meet other financial obligations.

“The university finds itself unable to continue paying staff salaries and meet other financial obligations, because of the sudden and unplanned closure of the University,” the letter reads. “This is to assure that all staff will be free to resume their respective duties when the university reopens".

Advertisement

President Museveni ordered the closure of education institutions, churches, bars, among others; on March 20, 2020 as part of the measures to control the spread of the disease.

Ms Rehema Katono, the institution’s public relations officer, confirmed the suspension of the employment contracts of all university employees.

Ms Katono said that a few essential staff, will, however, continue working on the terms that will be agreed upon by management and the workers.

However, one of the staff members, who preferred anonymity, to speak freely, said that the decision by the administration was harsh.

“I think the decision is too harsh. They should have instead deducted part of our salaries on temporary basis until things normalise,” he said, adding IUIU is big institution with a formidable funders.

IUIU is a Muslim founded university governed under Sharia laws. It has four campuses including Mbale, Kampala, Arua and female campus at Kabojja in Wakiso District.