Igad leaders discuss Covid-19 response strategy

By MONITOR TEAM

Mr Museveni said he had briefed his colleagues included; Mr Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Mr Abiy Ahmed Ali (Ethiopia), Mr Ismail Omar Guelleh (Djibouti), Mr Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (Somalia), Mr Salva Kiir Mayadirt who was represented by Mr Riek Machar (South Sudan), and Mr Abdalla Hamdok (Sudan), on the measures Uganda has taken to avert the spread of COVID-19.

“I expressed solidarity with my colleagues and assured them that we can defeat this disease. I also advised that the movement of cargo across the region be allowed to proceed, albeit under Standard Operating Procedures. I urged that all countries continue to facilitate the sectors of Industry and Agriculture such that we do not run out of food or essentials,” Mr Museveni said in a statement shared on his social media platforms.

The Ministry of Health on Sunday said three more people had tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 33 in Uganda.