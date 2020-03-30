Igad leaders discuss Covid-19 response strategy
Monday March 30 2020
President Museveni and other regional leaders under the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad) on Monday converged for the virtual summit to discuss regional response strategy to curb the raging deadly COVID-19.
Mr Museveni said he had briefed his colleagues included; Mr Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Mr Abiy Ahmed Ali (Ethiopia), Mr Ismail Omar Guelleh (Djibouti), Mr Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (Somalia), Mr Salva Kiir Mayadirt who was represented by Mr Riek Machar (South Sudan), and Mr Abdalla Hamdok (Sudan), on the measures Uganda has taken to avert the spread of COVID-19.
“I expressed solidarity with my colleagues and assured them that we can defeat this disease. I also advised that the movement of cargo across the region be allowed to proceed, albeit under Standard Operating Procedures. I urged that all countries continue to facilitate the sectors of Industry and Agriculture such that we do not run out of food or essentials,” Mr Museveni said in a statement shared on his social media platforms.
The Ministry of Health on Sunday said three more people had tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 33 in Uganda.
Out of 206 samples tested on Sunday, 203 tested negative, while three posted positive. All these have been in institutional quarantine.
A tweet on the Ministry's handle reads: “Three new cases of COVID-19 confirmed today, Sunday 29 March 2020. Total number of confirmed cases stands at 33 in Uganda. Out of 206 samples run today, 203 samples tested negative for COVID-19.”