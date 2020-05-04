Iganga MP Mugema, RDC Clash over relief food delivery

By URN

Iganga Municipality Member of Parliament Mr Peter Mugema has faulted Ms Eva Kwesiga, the area Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for intentionally rejecting his relief food.

This was after residents grabbed the relief food which he was meant to deliver to the COVID-19 taskforce on Saturday evening.

Mr Mugema’s donation of about seven tonnes of maize flour had been loaded on a truck destined for the district’s taskforce office when rowdy residents fought to offload the goods, forcing him to flee the scene.

While addressing journalists on Sunday, the MP said that he liaised with different taskforce members whom he notified of his intentions to donate food to the district but was surprised that none of them showed up to receive the items at the district headquarters.

He says that people had already surrounded the district headquarters to wait for the RDC Kwesiga to give them food, and it was not easy for Mr Mugema to contain the ‘hungry’ crowd from grabbing the food.

Mr Mugema further accused the RDC of politicizing the taskforce activities where she sidelines all leaders that disagreed with her mode of operation.

“We should remove politics in things concerning our people. People are starving, those in Kampala are receiving while people here in the villages are starving but incidentally our RDC has brought in politics into this whole thing when she deliberately refused to come and receive the items, I am not here to fight the RDC, I’m here to ensure that she works for the good of the people,” he said.