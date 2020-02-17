Improved water supply to benefit 32,000 people

By BILL OKETCH

About 32,000 residents of Moyo Town Council are set to benefit from a Shs6.4 billion project that aims at improving water supply and sanitation services.

Residents suffer water shortage due to inadequate infrastructure, rapid population growth and the inflow of refugees, according to local leaders.

The Moyo Town Council piped water supply system and sanitation facilities is funded by KFW and government.

The project, which runs for 12 months, is implemented by the Ministry of Water and Environment through Water and Sanitation Development Facility – North (WSDF-N).

“Moyo Town Council has been water stressed for so long, with the old system designed for a small population of about 500 people,” the Moyo town clerk, Ms Vivien Chota, said.

Ms Chota said the system had asbestos pipes which are unsafe.

“So, with this project and the presence of National Water and Sewerage Corporation, our problems and health risks will be things of the past,” she added.

“As the council, we pledge continuous support to ensure this project is successfully executed to conclusion. We are also ready to mobilise communities to meet all the requirements to ensure that this project is a success,” Ms Chota said.

Advertisement

Ms Catherine Agwai Angwec, the branch manager of WSDF-N, applauded Moyo leaders and the community for embracing the project.

She said the implementing agency has been able to secure all the land without any compensation.

“So, we thank the individuals from Moyo who have been able to provide this land, because without it, we cannot implement the project,” she added.

“We pledge and commit that this project will fulfil all the objectives. We shall ensure everyone who has applied for connection will be connected,” Ms Agwai said.

Mr Alfred Okot Okidi, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Water and Environment, said government has made substantial investment in ensuring every village has a clean and reliable water source.

Mr Okidi was speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of Moyo Town Council Piped Water Supply System and Sanitation Facilities on January 14.

“We want to transform agriculture so that the livelihoods of our people are improved. To do that, we need to improve on water storage so that during dry seasons like these people continue cultivating, harvesting and making money,” he said.

“In that respect, therefore, we are looking at opportunities and suitable sites where we can put up mega irrigation schemes but also implement small-scale irrigation schemes run by solar,” Mr Okidi added.

Water challenges

According to Water and Environment Sector Performance Report 2019, inadequate financing to the sector remains a major challenge and affects the fulfilment of core functions.

As a result, the targets under the Strategic Sector Investment Plan (2018-2030), the second National Development Plan and Presidential Directives (for instance one water source per village) are unlikely to be met.

As of 2018/2019, the population of people using an improved drinking water source was at 69 per cent while the population using an improved sanitation facility not shared with other households stood at 16.6 per cent.