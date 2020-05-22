By EPHRAIM KASOZI

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwine has asked the Indian Community leadership to translate COVID-19 awareness messages and protective regulations into their language to enable them implement it. She said that there is need to translate COVID-19 awareness messages and the guidelines into the Hindu language to enable the Indian community in Uganda to effectively implement them.

“I want to request the heads of the Indian community to record COVID-19 warning message in Hindu to be aired in the since the population of Indians in Uganda is high,” Dr Atwine said.

She was speaking after receiving a pickup truck from the Indian Business Forum at the Ministry’s headquarters in Kampala and commended them for always standing and supporting the government efforts.

Dr Atwine cautioned the Indian community to always follow the guidelines which were given by President Museveni and the Health Ministry to prevent the spread of the spread of the disease that has so far infected about 160 Ugandans.

The General Secretary of the Indian Business Forum, Mr Tushar Updhaday said he was optimistic that the vehicle donated would help to ease transport for government officials while delivering health services to the people.

He lamented about how the pandemic and the lockdown has affected their business operations but asked the business community to follow the safety guidelines as the only measure to keep themselves alive.

The truck followed other donations by the Indians under their umbrella body, the Indian Association which comprise of relief food and medical supplies.