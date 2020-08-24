Inside Besigye’s Plan B move

By FRANKLIN DRAKU

Dr Kizza Besigye has put to rest the speculation on his 2021 candidature. Last week, he finally announced he would not contest.

But he also announced that he had not abdicated his 20-year struggle to remove President Museveni who has held power for 34 years.

Dr Besigye has since 2001 contested four times against his former boss during the 1981-1986 Bush War and in government. He contested two of the four election results in the Supreme Court.

However, while court unanimously agreed that the elections were not free and fair , on a split opinion of 4:3, judges declined to annul the outcome.

Addressing Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party leaders and supporters at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi last Wednesday, Dr Besigye said he had lost faith in elections as a means of changing government in Uganda and announced Plan B.

He did not elaborate what the plan entails. But yesterday he gave a hint in a tweet.

“I informed our leaders and activists that I will focus on “Plan B” as candidates focus on “Plan A”. Plan B is about fighting for our freedoms and our power,” Dr Besigye tweeted yesterday.

Advertisement

“Details about the Liberation Front that will rev up the “Plan B” struggle will be made known soon. It’s ever more urgent to free our country and save ourselves from further humiliation by the forces of darkness. Watch the space,” he added.

Various sources from Dr Besigye’s self-declared People’s Government, all say there is indeed Plan B but they were cagey about the details.

One source, who declined to speak on record, said Dr Besigye and his team have already finished drawing up the game plan.

“We are set. We have a plan part of which we shall release to the public, but part of it will be in action. Just wait to see what happens,” the source claimed.

Asked whether the plan includes public confrontations with security forces and civil disobedience, the source said “everything is included.”

After 2011 and 2016 elections, Dr Besigye led or was involved in public protests, but they were snuffed out by a combined force of the military and police. The source claimed they are now more prepared than before.

“We have been preparing for the oppressors and this time we are ready to face them. But you must also know that many of them are tired. Don’t be surprised to see many of them on our side. We shall use both force where needed and appeal to Ugandans to join the struggle so that we liberate our country,” the source claimed.

Joint move

Our sources claimed many Opposition forces are joining Plan B.

“We are not working alone in Plan B. Our party FDC will coordinate with other Opposition political parties to mobilise Ugandans to participate in the fight to liberate the country. We also have our friends in all these parties including NRM, who are tired of this oppressive regime. We expect them to actively participate in the struggle to liberate the country,” the source added.

While handing back the FDC presidential candidate flag last week, he said Ugandans should not believe in an election organised by the current Electoral Commission (EC) appointed by the President to achieve victory.

“We are at the crossroads when the Junta is organising elections to legitimise themselves. In 2016, I was engaging two gears, one for elections and another for defiance/fighting. That is not very efficient. Election gears are our Plan A, the fighting gears are our Plan B. And Plan B is quite wide and involving. It’s my humble decision that I have intensively discussed with my colleagues that we get somebody to lead Plan A and you leave Plan B to me. Never ever imagine that I can leave the struggle. Never,” Dr Besigye vowed.

He said Mr Museveni cannot leave power through the ballot and those who are waiting to defeat him through elections are waiting for a meal that will never be served.

Dr Besigye has not given away much about Plan B, but last month, he gave a hint when he said he would engage in civil disobedience and enlightening the masses to ensure 2021 elections do not happen.

He has tried some of these methods before but they did not yield success.

But he said he is not deterred by how long he has taken in the struggle without success.

“If your cause is just, it may be delayed but you will eventually win. Nobody has ever become free for free. You have to fight for it. There is no other option. We do not have the option of giving up this fight to liberate our country. It is ours and the only one we will have. The country was hijacked from us by force. I will fight for my freedom in this country until it comes or I die,” he told NTV’s On the Spot talk-show host Patrick Kamara last month.

“Some people now expect that I have abandoned the struggle. I am not going to participate in elections, but I will fight for freedom as vigorously as ever, or even more. I told them that what happened in 2016, I felt uncomfortable with it; managing an election and managing a disobedience campaign,” he said.

Mismanaged transition

Dr Besigye said he had no aspirations to join politics, but was forced when NRM mismanaged the transition of power and instead entrenched itself as a political system.

“If NRM had managed the transition as we had expected through that constitution making system, and conducted free and fair elections, I would never have entered elective politics. That is why I said I will fight till we have freedom or till I expire, I mean it. As long as we have not transitioned to freedom, I will fight,” he said.

Dr Besigye subscribes to the Machiavellian theory that the end justifies the means. As long as the country achieves democracy, all means are justified.

“What kind of tactics we use in the struggle is immaterial. What is material is your pursuit and whether you have got it. If there is dialogue, I will participate in the dialogue. There is nothing that stops me. I am not allergic to participating in anything that leads to transition…,” he said.

He said a lot of speculation had been thrown about his candidature in the 2021 General Election and many colleagues in the struggle had also been attacking him. He said his departure from elective politics should give them the comfort to operate from one side while he concentrates on the other side of the struggle.

“You see people throwing artilleries at you yet I hadn’t even spoken. These are the people you have the same aspiration with, but for different reasons, some obviously are very confused, you find your presence diverts others to actions that are very detrimental to what you all want to achieve,” he said.

It is not clear how the FDC party will handle the two fronts.

Political timeline

In 1982, he joined the National Resistance Army led by Yoweri Museveni to fight the government of former president Milton Obote.

During the five-year Bush War in Luweero which brought President Museveni to power in 1986, Dr Besigye worked as Mr Museveni’s personal physician but also treated injured fighters. He treated General David Sejusa when he was shot in the leg and Gen Salim Saleh who got an injured arm.

When the NRA captured power, he was appointed State Minister for Internal Affairs before he was moved to the president’s office as State Minister in President’s Office.

He was later appointed the National Political Commissar whose role as the chief ideologue of the National Resistance Movement system was to direct the thinking and the ideals of the NRM in resonation with the populace.

In 1991, he was appointed the Commandant of the Mechanised Brigade in Masaka. The mechanized brigade now the Armoured Brigade is a core part of the army because it is the main base for the UPDF infantry fighting vehicles. Some UPDF officers who commanded the Brigade after Besigye have moved on to become the army bosses.

The late Maj Gen James Kazini who succeeded Besigye became the Army Commander. The late Gen Aronda Nyakairima and the current Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi commanded the Brigade later. It was during his tenure in Masaka that he was at one time summoned to State House for allegedly working with Gen Sejusa to undermine Mr Museveni.

In 1993, he was appointed the Chief of Engineering and Logistics whose role to run the logistics of the UPDF.

In 1999, he authored a letter “An Insider’s View of How the NRM Lost the Broad Base» which criticised the NRM for “deviating” from its ideals and becoming dictatorial. He was accused of airing views in a wrong forum after his letter leaked to the media.

In 2000, he declared he would stand against Museveni in 2001 elections. He scored 29 percent of the votes.

After the elections he fled into exile in South Africa for fear of his life but later returned in 2005 and again contested against President Museveni in 2006. He rejected election results, saying there was massive fraud. He challenged the results and court ruled that there was intimidation and violence.

He again challenged President Museveni in 2011 elections but lost. This election had lowest voter turn up compared to the two previous elections.