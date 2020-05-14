Inside Museveni’s letter to Kadaga on Shs20m

By MISAIRI THEMBO KAHUNGU

President Museveni has in a no holds barred letter to Parliament Speaker Rebecca Kadaga protested what he termed as abuse of separation of powers and made it clear to the Speaker that “for Parliament to unilaterally reshuffle the priorities of government, it means that there is no need to have the President and the Executive branch of government.”

The President, in an April 28 letter to Ms Kadaga, also warned the Speaker that allowing Parliament to tinker with the agreed government priorities jumbles the three branches of government and creates a peculiar political structure where Parliament becomes both the Executive and the Legislature.

“This is not correct,” he wrote.

The President reminded Ms Kadaga about the ruling of the Constitutional Court in a case of Parliamentary Commission Vs Mwesigye Wilson Constitutional Appeal No 08 of 2016, and made it clear to the Speaker that “this is something that shouldn’t happen again.”

“Indeed, I have discussed with you [Kadaga] this matter a number of times,” the President wrote.

The President was concerned about the decision of Parliament to include a Shs10b for MPs in the Shs923b Supplementary Budget.

Part of the supplementary [Shs284b] was to facilitate the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic by the various government agencies.

The MPs were not listed among the beneficiaries but later moved an amendment, giving themselves Shs20m each. Court has since ordered the lawmakers to refund the taxpayers’ money.



In a letter confirmed by State House sources, the President, who publically described the decision by MPs to allocate themselves Shs20m each as “morally reprehensible”, accuses Parliament of diverting the government plan in the fight against Covid-19.

“First of all, it is unconstitutional. Both in logic and law, it cannot be correct that the Head of Government, the President, through the ministers responsible, submits a plan for expenditure to Parliament, and then Parliament reshuffles the priorities and creates its own against the President,” The President’s letter reads in part.

Mr Museveni said in the case Parliament disapproves government requests for funds, it is prudent for him as the President to sit with them to hear one another and chat a way forward.

The President also reminded the Speaker of the agreement reached during a closed-door meeting that was attended by the Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, adding that it is when he learnt that the money had reached the accounts of MPs even before he signed the Bill.

It was after that meeting that the Speaker gave out guidelines on how the MPs should spend the money and also file accountabilities for it.

“How could that happen? Isn’t a supplementary expenditure part of the Finance Bill? Isn’t the President supposed to first assent or otherwise, to that Bill before it becomes law? Who, then, authorised the expenditure according to a Bill that had not become law? Is that not illegal?” he asked. The President also said in the letter that he had told the Speaker to get NRM MPs and other well-intending MPs out of this trap.

“I told you to, please, get our MPs out of that cul de sac [dead end] by each MP taking the money to the district Chief Administrative Officer in the presence of the district taskforce,” he further writes.

On MPs distributing food

The President, who had in his earlier addresses banned politicians from directly distributing food to their constituents and threatened to charge them with attempted murder if arrested, questioned their intention of buying and delivering items to the district taskforce.

He asked: “Are MPs the purchasing officers of the State of Uganda? My decision, therefore, by copy of this letter, I am requesting the Auditor General to audit this aspect, where the MPs became the ‘purchasing’ officers of the State and see whether their efforts were legal. I ask him to conclude it in four weeks so that we do not have to wait indefinitely,” Mr Museveni wrote.

The President also directed the Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, to investigate those who have been distributing food and a report be made with copies to Parliament.