Janet writes to Finance over staff missed pay

By Patience Ahimbisibwe

KAMPALA- A number of staff from agencies under the Ministry of Education have gone without salary since March when lockdown measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus started.

Mr Alex Kakooza, the permanent secretary, told Daily Monitor that they did not receive any payment from the Finance ministry, which affected salaries of staff in their agencies.

As a result, he said the minister, Ms Janet Museveni, has since written to her counterpart at the Ministry of Finance, Mr Matia Kasaija, to release some money to enable them pay their staff who missed April and May salaries.

It is not clear how many people are affected. The education agencies include: Uganda Allied Health Examinations Board, Uganda Nurses and Midwives Examinations Board, Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board, the Higher Students Financing Board, National Council for Higher Education and Uganda National Examinations Board.

“We got zero releases on subvention. Some of our staff salaries are released on the subvention releases. The staff in agencies have not been paid. My minister has written to Finance requesting for this money and we hope it will be worked upon,” Mr Kakooza said.

He added that they need about Shs9billion to clear salary arrears.

But Mr Jim Mugunga, Finance ministry spokesperson, said there is no way they could not have paid salaries unless officials at ministry of Education are not sharing facts. He explained that before releases are effected, priority is given to salaries.

“They should give you one other excuse not that one. If any money is cut, it should not be salary. Salary is an entitlement. When releases are being done, the first thing that comes off is salaries and wages,” Mr Mugunga said in an interview.

“Priority areas were Covid-19, salaries and wages. If they are saying Shs9 billion for wages, this one, I beg to differ with you. If there is a request for other things, that is a different matter. It should never be hidden under salaries and wages. Ask them, was the request specifically addressing salaries and wages?” he added.

However, on double checking with Mr Kakooza yesterday whether the salaries could have been diverted, he replied: “If you think I was lying, I have received a cash limit now, which I have approved. So why did they send us the cash limits? I am now going to send to my agencies which were affected and they pay salaries.”

The staff from the various agencies we spoke too yesterday had not received their salaries.