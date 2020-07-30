By Derick Kissa

A one-year-old boy at Konko Village, Wakisi division in Njeru Municipality, Buikwe District has become the latest victim to lose his life to domestic violence in the area, after a brawl between his mother and his uncle.

Amili Kasiga was allegedly hit on the head by his father’s brother, a one Geoffrey Mugoya, who is currently on the run, according to police in Njeru municipality.

Witnesses and police said a fight ensued between Mugoya and the infant’s mother, Irene Nakamya, after he (Mugoya) found her chatting with one of their neighbours identified as Samuel Kawooya.

Nakamya told police that Mugoya first accused her of infidelity before their argument degenerated into a fight that attracted the intervention of Kawooya.

“He found me standing with Kawooya with whom I was negotiating the price of a pig I had asked him to sell to me. He accused me of cheating on his brother before he attacked us. Before I could react, he picked a pipe and hit my son on the head claiming he wasn’t his brother’s,” she said.

Kasiga died on the way to Kitigoma police station where Nakamya was rushing to seek police intervention.

Ms Irene Nakamya reacts following the death of her one-year-old son after he was allegedly hit by her brother-in-law who accused her of infidelity

Ms. Monic Amoding, a resident at Kitigoma said that she thought Nakamya and her son had been involved in an accident when she saw the boy bleeding heavily. She later learnt that he had been hit by an iron bar on the head.

“I helped that woman to carry her baby as soon as they reached the police because I saw her crying thinking the baby had got an accident. Unfortunately as soon as I carried the baby inside the police, the baby died,” Amoding said.

The body was taken to Jinja hospital mortuary for a postmortem while police have launched a manhunt for Mugoya who is said to be on the run, according to Ms Hellen Butoto, the police spokesperson of Ssezibwa region.

"It's true the man is on the run after killing the boy whom he said doesn't belong to them. As police, we are doing whatever we can find him so that he faces the courts of law. We shall be giving you more updates," Ms Butoto said.

