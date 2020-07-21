Jeema unveils logo, to back Bobi Wine

By Arthur Arnold Wadero

The Justice Forum (Jeema) yesterday unveiled a new party logo and announced that they will not field any presidential candidate in the forthcoming elections but will rather rally behind People Power flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine.

“We are here today to officially unveil our new symbol, which will appear on [the ballot paper],” party secretary general Muhammad Kateregga said at the party headquarters in Mengo, Kampala, yesterday.

He said the previous logo was unclear for the electorate.

“Our candidates have been complaining that the symbol we were using is not visible and could easily be mistaken to be a football. That is why we decided to change the symbol and put the map of Africa in red colour in the middle so that it can easily be seen by everybody,” he added.

Mr Kateregga said the party leadership chose the symbol of a weighing scale because it symbolises fairness and justice. The logo is an image of the map of Africa in red colour with a weighing scale across it.

However, he warned Jeema candidates against popularising the People Power logo because it will not appear on the ballot paper in the 2021 General Election.

“People Power is just a movement where we all belong but it is not a registered political party. I want to advise our candidates in advance that the earlier they popularise our logo and symbol, which is going to be on the ballot paper, the better for them.,” he added. Mr Kateregga said the party recognises that they cannot singlehandedly get rid of the incumbent leadership.

“As the National Executive Committee, we are in total agreement that Bobi Wine is our candidate. We are sure as Jeema that we can’t get rid of this dictatorship unless we work together,” he said.

Mr Kateregga added that the Jeema top leadership has been reaching out to other political parties to combine efforts for a joint candidate against NRM’s Yoweri Museveni in 2021.