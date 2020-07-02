Jilted teen mother throws her one-year-old baby into river

By DENIS OPOKA

Residents of Pachua village, Mucwiny Sub County, Kitgum District in Northern Uganda have mounted a search for the body of a one-year-old baby boy who was allegedly thrown into River Aringa by his teen mother.

The Mucwiny Sub County Chairperson, Mr Richard Komakech Pa'Yilbo said a-17 –year- old mother confessed before authorities that she had thrown her baby into the river on Tuesday after enduring several months of economic hardships.

He said the teen mother had first declined to reveal the whereabouts of the baby after a section of relatives expressed concern upon seeing her the whole day without him.

“The girl has been living at her maternal home with the baby but on Wednesday, she left for her paternal home where she reportedly arrived without the baby which raised concerns,” Mr Komakech said.

The teen mother told police that she was forced to get rid of her son due to the “economic hardships” she was experiencing since the father of the child had also deserted them.

A case of child disappearance was on Wednesday reported at Kitgum Central Police Station and a search and rescue team was dispatched to retrieve the body.

The Kitgum District probation officer, Mr Michael Ogweng said cases of child abuse have drastically increased during the current virus induced lockdown.

According to Ogweng, key amidst the child related abuses being reported include; child neglect, child desertion and defilement.