Jinja RDC Eric Sakwa released on bail

By DENIS EDEMA

Jinja Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Eric Sakwa has been released on bail.

Mr Sakwa, who is accused of manslaughter, robbery and malicious damage to property, was on Wednesday granted bail by Jinja Chief Magistrate, Jessica Chemeri.

Sakwa did not physically appear in court room but the proceedings were held via Zoom video conferencing between Jinja Court and Kirinya Prison where he was remanded on April 24, 2020 in a bid to observe measures against further spread of coronavirus in Uganda.

Prosecution alleges that Mr Sakwa, 38, between March 22 and April 17 this year at Lwanda Village in Jinja District, unlawfully caused the death of Charles Isanga, a businessman in the area.

He is jointly charged with two others. They include; Bazimbyewa Bumali alias Chris Umar Dindodi, 19, a mechanic and Mohammed Simba alias Meddie, 31, and a businessman in Jinja.