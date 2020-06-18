Jinja agricultural show postponed over Covid

By TAUSI NAKATO & PHILIP WAFULA

The 28th edition of the annual Source of the Nile National Agricultural show in Jinja District has been postponed due to observance of standard operating procedures, including social distancing, to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The show, organised by the Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with the Uganda National Farmers’ Federation (UNFFE), was slated to run from July 10 to 19 but has now been tentatively set for September 11 to 20.

“Government has restricted all public gatherings to below 10 people while observing social distancing at all times. The national agricultural show attracts significant crowds above the threshold,” a June 10 statement from UNFFE, signed by Mr Kenneth Katungisa, the chief executive officer, reads in part.

“We have postponed the show but the federation is in close contact with the President and the Prime Minister’s Office through the [Agriculture ministry] for guidance on how we can safely conduct this event,’’ the statement adds.

Mr Grace Musimami, the UNFFE national publicity secretary, on Tuesday said they would organise a scientific show if government clears them.

“We have put in place measures that will enable show goers to come in different numbers while control of inflow and outflow of people and exhibitors will be spaced because Covid-19 is not going away tomorrow,” Mr Musimami said.

“We shall not have the training conferences. Instead, we shall have an e-conference mechanism to avoid people converging in big numbers,” he added.

Mr Musimami said farmers will be the most affected by the postponement because many of them use it to get new technology and seeds.

“We anticipate that it will have an impact on farmers, especially those who buy good agro-inputs and mechanisation from Kenya. We want to ensure that people are safe because it is important to have life,’’ he said.

About three to four months before the agricultural show, some of the plants to be exhibited are grown on the grounds but due to the lockdown, organisations are counting losses.

Ms Josephine Okot, the managing director of Victoria Seeds Limited, said she has lost unspecified sums of money because she had started preparing for the event before the lockdown.

“I had already prepared my garden but I would rather have my staff safe. A financial loss is a very small price to pay compared to health,’’ Ms Okot said.

Setback

Dr Imelda Kashaija, the director general in-charge of Agricultural Technology Promotions at National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO), said postponing the show to September may not be possible because they need about three months to prepare their demonstration gardens.

“Due to restrictions on movement, it will be difficult for farmers to prepare and if they do, they will not see the crops that have reached the maturity stage,” she said.

Ms Connie Acayo, the assistant commissioner in-charge of information in the Ministry of Agriculture, said discussions were underway between the ministry and the farmers’ federation to agree on an appropriate timing.

About show

Participants. Every year, the show attracts more than 10,000 local and foreign exhibitors.

The show provides farmers, agro-industry players, service providers and other stakeholders in the agricultural sector an opportunity to showcase their innovations and technologies, as well as networking. It also brings together agricultural scientists, small and large commercial scale farmers and stakeholders and service providers from across the value chain.