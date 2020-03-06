Jinja gives away municipal land to build school, mall

By MOSES OKEYA

Jinja- Jinja Municipal Council has embarked on the process of acquiring land titles for Lions Club land and Lubas Market to have them developed by the Muslim community.

The land for the Lions Club houses Juditah Children’s Centre on Plot 18/22 Grant Road, while Lubas Market land is on Lubas Road in Jinja Central Division.

The Jinja town clerk, Mr Ambrose Ocen, says a recent council sitting chaired by the speaker, Mr Moses Bizitu, agreed to process and have both land titles under the municipal’s name.

“As the technical team, our work is to implement the decisions made. This project is for everyone and if we have a school, our children will attain education,” Mr Ocen said.

The acting district Khadi, Sheikh Uzidin Kibirige, said they plan to set up King Faisal International Islamic Education Centre at the Lions Club land and a shopping mall at the land in Lubas Market.

He says the projects will be funded by the government of Saudi Arabia at an unspecified cost.

“Most schools in Jinja Town are founded on a Christian background, which has denied our children a right to acquire knowledge based on Islamic foundations hence the proposal to have this school and teach Islam,” Sheikh Kibirige said.

He added that they requested for the land under Uganda Muslim Supreme Council .

Advertisement

Mr Charles Nampendo, the physical planner, however, says the Lions Club has continued to express interest in the land since they have been operating a nursery school.

“They are showing interest but we are processing the land titles and cannot guarantee when they will be ready,” he says.

1957 agreement

According to Mr Nampendo, an agreement was signed in 1957 between the municipal and the Lions Club to construct a nursery school on the land before it was handed over to the municipal for management.

Mr Majid Batambuze, the municipal mayor, says they have accepted to give away Lubas Market to set up a shopping mall and Lions’ Club land for a medical school.

“I propose to meet the Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Ramadhan Shaban Mubajje and the Saudi Arabian Ambassador on the implementation of this project,” Mr Batambuze says.

Mr Bizitu says once the land titles are acquired, council will sit and approve the project.

The Walukuba East councillor, Mr Joel Onen, said after council acquires the land titles, it will look at the best project proposal which suits the community.

The councillor representing Jinja East Parish, Mr Nasser Ashraf, appreciated fellow councillors for working together towards the project.

Mr Emmanuel Muyanda, a vendor at Lubas Market, asked the municipality to involve them in the process of giving away the market to a developer. He said they are worried of their businesses.