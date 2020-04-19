Jinja residents camp at RDC's office over relief food
Vulnerable families in Jinja District on Saturday camped at the Office of the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Eric Sakwa, seeking food, claiming they are sleeping on empty stomachs during the lockdown.
Ms Mary Akello, a resident of Railway Quarters, said before the lockdown, she washed people's clothes and cleaned restaurants and plates but her children are going hungry as she doesn’t have any means of securing money to feed them.
"Since the places I have been working in were closed. I came to the RDC for assistance,” she said.
Mr John Mutiba, a visually impaired resident of Mafubira Sub-county, said he has been surviving by selling jackfruits at the Trading Centre, but the lockdown has made it difficult for him to feed his family.
“I heard over the radio that the RDC is giving out food to vulnerable persons and families, so I have come to get some food for my family," Mr Mutiba said.
Mr Sakwa, however, said much as companies and individuals in Jinja District are donating food, it is not enough for everyone at this critical time.
He added that his office is not for distributing food and those who are expecting food should wait for the team in their homes.
“Government, through the Office of the Prime Minister, has sent three tons food to Jinja hospital, but this will be for those in isolation centres, including the health workers,” Mr Sakwa said.