Joy as pilgrims arrive in Kitgum

By DENIS OPOKA & TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

About 100 pilgrims arrived at Dure Trading Centre, some 11 kilometres from Kitgum Town, on Wednesday.

Business communities and students from various schools in Kitgum mobilised and walked to usher the pilgrims into the town at Alango Bridge, five kilometres away.

The ululating and dancing crowd paralysed business and traffic. The 4km walk took the crowd nearly two- and-half hours to St Janani Luwum Town Parish church, their resting point.

At Kitgum main market, vendors offered the pilgrims food such as fish, cabbage, cassava, water, and beverages.

They were welcomed at Alango Bridge by Kitgum Diocese Bishop, Rt Rev Wilson Kitara, and the district chairperson, Mr Jackson Omona, among other clergy and local government officials.

Bishop Kitara applauded the pilgrims for what he described as a sacrifice and great faith upon walking for more than 530km in memory of Luwum.

“That was exactly how the life of the late Archbishop Luwum was before his brutal murder by former president Idi Amin in 1977. You pilgrims should continue with this spirit and God will bless you,” Bishop Kitara said.

He also asked Christians in Acholi Sub-region to join the pilgrims on the February 16 in commemorating the day.

Meanwhile, dfcu Bank-Kitgum Branch donated a bull and 10 boxes of mineral water to the pilgrims.

Mr Chris Kinyera, the bank’s manager, said it was in recognition of their faith and efforts to walk from Kampala to Mucwini.

According to Rev Can Robinson Odinga Oginga, the vicar of St Janani Church in Kitgum Town Parish Church, preparations are in high gear for the commemoration.

Yesterday morning, the faithfuls set off for Banabana Army Barracks in Madiopei Sub-county, Lamwo District where they will camp until Sunday.

Background

The pilgrims from various religions arrived in Kitgum Town on Wednesday afternoon, accomplishing about 530kms to Luwum at Wigweng in Mucwini Sub-county.

Janani Luwum Day is a public holiday in Uganda, celebrated every February 16.

The day is dedicated to the service of Janani Luwum, the former archbishop of the Anglican Church of Uganda, who was murdered on the orders of Idi Amin.

