Joy, struggle of getting a child during lockdown

By IRENE ABALO OTTO

Usually, relatives and friends give a helping hand to first time parents. But during the two months lockdown, everyone was on their own no matter the situation.

For first time parents, learning to deal with labour pains, and travelling to health facilities can be challenging.

A man may not directly go through labour pains but psychologically, they do. Though there is no clear research to show the impact of the pain a wife goes through during delivery, the fathers of first born children are always eager to be around when their wives are giving birth.

Some want to be there to encourage their woman to be strong despite the labour pains.

Mr Godwin Michan, 22, a plumber and resident of Kasenge in Wakiso District could not wait to hold his first child. Despite all his struggles in life worsened by stay home measures, he wanted to take up his responsibility and be there for his wife during labour.

Mr Michan had just lost his job with National Water and Sewerage Corperation. He was eager to welcome their child into the world but had thousands of unanswered questions on what being a jobless father would mean to his family.

On April 28, his wife, Ms Flavia Amviko, 20, was equally anxious as she went into labour. The first-time mother used to sell vegetables and other small groceries to supplement her income but stopped working during her third trimester.

Mr Michan waited until the labour pains started before he could dial the hotlines to request for an ambulance.

“I listened to the Minister of Health on Galaxy FM and wrote down the numbers in case my wife went into labour during the lockdown. So I dialed the number by 9am and it took them 30 minutes to arrive. By 11am, we were at Kawaala Health Centre III.” says Mr Michan during a telephone interview on June 4.

Mr Michan had a million thoughts about labour pains and how his wife would deliver.

“There were two people in the ambulance. The driver and another man. They asked me for fuel and I had to give them Shs20, 000. When we reached the health centre, my wife was examined and taken to the ward where other women who had already delivered were. I looked at their babies and wondered when my wife would deliver. She was in so much pain,” Mr Michan recalls in a somewhat perplexed tone.

Day one of her admission was like a million years to him. The pains would not reduce so Mr Michan kept pestering the nurses to examine her or do anything ease her pain. On the second day at around 4pm, she was examined in the labour suit and while she tried to push, the baby was failing to come out.

“The nurse said I had to go for a scan to check if the baby was still alive. I was in a lot of pain and could not walk well due to an incision to create way for the baby. I could feel the child coming but the midwife told me my child could be dead. I went for a scan but the results came back showing that my baby was alive,” Ms Amviko explains.

It was her first child so she followed all instructions to ensure she does not mess up in anyway. The midwives sent her back to the admission room to wait for delivery time.

Out of desperation, Mr Michan approached one of the midwives and asked her to help his wife deliver.

“I did not know what to do. Because of the lockdown, I had no relative or friend to help me or talk to me. I was just there confused. My wife was in pain and I wanted to do something to help her but I was so restless. The midwife said she would try to help her but I should give her Shs50,000 because she has to put my wife on drip and monitor her,” Mr Michan narrates saying he was running out of money and requested to give the midwife Shs40,000.

“The midwives are all arrogant and rude. That day, there were seven women who delivered. The women told me that unless I give them (the midwives) some money, they do not pay attention to me. So I had to agree with the midwife that I would give her the Shs40,000 after my wife delivers.

But the midwife who demanded for the money later came told him that she had failed to deliver his wife.

“I asked her how? Can’t they do something or refer me to another hospital. My wife was cut and left just like that. But when I saw another woman enter the labour suit, I asked my wife to go in too. For us men, we are not allowed to enter in that area,” says Mr Michan.

Ms Amviko explains that in the labour wards, the midwives on the night shift do not want to wake up. Most of the women shout in pain before a midwife comes to examine her.

So on May 1, at about 9am, Ms Amviko lay on the delivery bed. The midwife instructed her to push but she was too tired. With a drip, the pains became unbearable but after a few minutes, she delivered a baby boy.

Ms Amviko panicked when the baby lay still without crying. She had heard stories that a baby cries once they are born. But due to the long labour, the baby was tired. She was exhausted too. She did not see what the midwife was doing to the child but after a few minutes, he cried.

The excitement sent the father shivering with joy as he later held his child and they continued to the admission wards.

“My wife stayed strong all through delivery but the pain even after giving birth was still there because of the stitches.”

The couple went back home with their child in another ambulance but did not give the driver money for fuel since he pleaded that he no longer had money.

“When I asked for immunisation, they said we had to mobilise seven of us and give money to transport the nurse from her home to come and immunise our babies. I just walked away with my baby. I will take him to a private clinic when I get the money,” Mr Michan.

It has been three weeks since Ms Amviko delivered and the baby is healthy. Both say they will never go back to the health facility again after witnessing how other mothers who do not have money to bribe the mid wives suffer without being properly attended to.

Delivery and post delivery care has become a challenge for most couples during the lockdown yet they have to ensure the mother gets proper care to safely deliver.

According to Mr Peter Kaujju, the spokesperson Kampala Capital City Authority, health workers have a professional code of conduct that they are supposed to adhere to. Kawaala Health Centre III is under the supervision of KCCA.

Mr Kaujju says no one should give money to health workers in government facilities either out of appreciation or bribe. He says whoever can provide information about alleged misconduct or unprofessionalism can help them track such habits at government facilities and take appropriate action.

“We have a monitoring and inspection system. We have not had any such problems unless the arrangement was just between the two people but no one should be soliciting for anything like bribes. If the patient gave money and is willing to report to us with evidence then we shall be able to follow it up. Even the ambulance services are free of charge. These are government facilities and services are free of charge.”