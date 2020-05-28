By URN

The police constable was reportedly captured by Closed Circuit Television CCTV security cameras entering a Rav4 registration number UAS 597U. The same vehicle reportedly left the scene at the time Ayesigye was fighting for his life, moments after the accident. He was rushed to Mulago Hospital for medical attention and later transferred to Rubaga Hospital where he died on Tuesday. Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango shared the Rav4 picture urging the public to help identify the suspects but also urged the owners to report themselves to the nearby police.

It subsequently emerged that a High Court judge was behind the wheel of the said vehicle. Although police sources insist the judge judge was driving the vehicle, he remains at large, while his bodyguard and his official driver have been detained.

"It is alleged that the judge was the one driving the motor vehicle on the day our traffic officer was knocked. One officer and his driver have also been arrested to help with investigations. The judge has not yet recorded his statement on the matter," a police source said.

The judge appeared at police headquarters on Wednesday afternoon where a meeting on how to resolve the case was held.