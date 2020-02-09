Juma Seiko detained for shooting three people after car crash

By ANDREW BAGALA

Lt Col Juma Seiko has been detained at Kawempe Police Station on attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot and injured three people along Mambure Road.

It is alleged that Lt Col Seiko caused an accident at around 1:15pm and when the two drivers came out to ascertain the situation, a fight ensued according to eye witnesses.

Shots were fired from a gun belonging to Col Seiko and three people were injured.

“They (victims) have been rushed to Mulago national referral hospital. Lt Col Juma Seiko has reported himself to Kawempe Police station where he is currently detained on charges of attempted murder of three people .Investigations into the matter still ongoing,” Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said on Sunday.

The victims have been identified as Ali Juuko, a 45-year-old resident of Komamboga-Mpererwe, Kasirye Zimula, a 35-year-old resident of Kazo-Angola and Joseph Lule, a 25-year-old resident of Mpererwe.

This comes just hours after another suspected UPDF soldier allegedly shot three people in a bar brawl.

The soldier only identified as Mpola shot his colleague and two others on Saturday at around 9pm. The incident happened in Nakulabye, a Kampala suburb.

The victims have been identified as Geofrey Burora, the Manager Gelop Bar, Geofrey Lubi, a resident of Nakaseke. The third victim is yet to be identified.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said the three people were injured and two of them are currently undergoing operation.

Towards the end of last year, the High Court in Kampala sentenced Juma Seiko’s bodyguard to 35 years in prison for murder and attempted murder which he committed in 2016.

Alex Cherotich, an ex-soldier was convicted and sentenced to Luzira Prison in September 2019.

