Justice Steven Kavuma swears in as new board chair UCAA

By Eve Muganga

The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Katumba Wamala, has appointed Justice Steven Kavuma as the new Chairman Board of Directors of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) taking over from Eng. Edward Mike Ndawula.

His appointment and that of other board members was announced on June 3, 2020 following the approval by the cabinet, and will serve for three years.

UCAA board members include; Mr Lubowa Moses Paul, Ms Ethel Kamba, Dr Alayo Ocero and Mr Thomas James Kiggundu. The others are; Hajji Zubair Musoke, Ms Angela Kiryabwire Kanyima and Mr James Kubeketerya.

The outgoing board chairman, Eng Ndawula said: “My team and I have completed our journey with a great sense of satisfaction and achievement. I am pleased to have made a contribution to the transformation of the air transport industry and serving the people and government Uganda.”

He added that one of the major highlights of the last three years was when the Authority registered excellence in the Universal Security Audit Programme (USAP), which won the country the ICAO Council President’s Certificate in Aviation Security, among other accolades.

“It was the first time in history for Uganda to receive such recognition after an ICAO audit. This memorable milestone followed a score of 81.8 per cent in the USPA-CMA audit, which was above the global average of 73 per cent and above the African and Indian Ocean States average of 58 per cent,” Eng Ndawula said.

He also noted that the Authority managed to amend the Principal Legislation culminating into the CAA (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the Specific Operating Regulations to ensure compliance with international standards and requirement, Certify the National Airline; improve the level of effective implementation of International Security and Safety Standards, and upgrade the aeronautical infrastructure among others.