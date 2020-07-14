KCCA appoints directors as vetting process goes on

By James Kabengwa

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) acting executive Director, Mr Andrew Kitaka, has named new acting directors as the process to vet the ones appointed by President Museveni last month continues.

Mr Kitaka in a circular to the Lord Mayor and city division mayors, named Mr Ivan Katongole the new acting director for Physical Planning replacing Mr Moses Atwine whose contract ended last week.

Mr Abel Mugalya Ndoboli has also replaced Mr Richard Lule as the director for Administration and Human Resources, and Mr Daniel Nuweabine Muhumuza will now replace Mr Peter Kaujju who resigned last month as the head of Public and Corporate Affairs.

Who are the appointees

Mr Katongole has been the KCCA manager for Physical Planning where he has overseen coordination, planning and implementation efforts, including the physical planning master plans, the neighbourhood, corridor and other small area plans.

Mr Ndoboli will be charged with Developing, monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness of the KCCA human resource management policies and procedures and also institute frameworks and benchmarks for human capital development.

Mr Nuweabine’s role is to drive and oversee KCCA’s Communications policy in execution of all the institution’s corporate communication and media relations, and the institution’s brand voice.

Before joining City Hall where he has been the supervisor for guidelines and public awareness for four years, Mr Muhumuza worked at Kampala Central Division in the communications department.

Meanwhile, six other officials have left KCCA after the expiry of their contracts. They include Robert Kalumba, a media and communications officer, Benard Bidongo, a supervisor and recovery officer, Obed Lutakome, a land-fill management officer, Lwanga Anne Namuli, a supervisior in procurement; John Paul Sajjabi, a manager for fleet and transport, Mathias Sekiduko, an officer financial reporting and Isaac Ssempebwa, a legal clerk.

President Museveni nominated five officials for appointment, including Ms Dorothy Kisaka, as the executive director, Mr David Luyimbazi Ssali as deputy, Dr Daniel Okello Ayen was confirmed as director public health and environment.

Ms Grace Akullo was nominated as director human resource and administration and former deputy Lord Mayor Sarah Kanyike as director for gender, community service and production.

In a telephone interview, Justice Raphael Ochan, the chairman of the public service commission, told Daily Monitor that extra caution must be followed during vetting of the officials.

“There are acting people there. These are high level positions, you can’t just rush them,” Justice Ochan said.